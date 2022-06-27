'One in a million' town haberdasher dies at 80

Bill Hartland, haberdasher, who traded in Holt and at Aylsham's Market Place. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

A well-respected haberdasher and market trader has died.

Tributes have been paid to Bill Hartland from the Something Special Haberdashery in Holt.

Mr Hartland, 80, also ran a haberdashery market stall at Aylsham on and off for around 40 years, and was a former chairman of a north Norfolk market traders' association.

Deborah Dixon and Sarah Whybrow, who run a pet stall at the market, paid tribute to the man they described as "one in a million" on the market's Facebook page.

They said: "He has been part of our market for many many years he was such a character with an amazing sense of humour.

"We are glad we got to celebrate his 80th birthday with him. He will be sadly missed by us all on the markets."

They also offered their condolences to Mr Hartland's family.

Speaking about Aylsham's market last year, Mr Hartland said he was proud his stall was the only place in town people could by "a roll of elastic, a packet of pins" and other essential items for sewing.