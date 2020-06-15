Search

Advanced search

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:09 15 June 2020

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

ALLY McGILVRAY

A thriving bike shop in north Norfolk is for sale with the owners keen to take early retirement.

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. Picture: ArchantMike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. Picture: Archant

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in September 2016.

The business is for sale with a guide price of £45,000 plus stock and the couple aim to leave when they have found a buyer. They said they have had quite a lot of interest but no offers yet.

Mr Brown said: “There has been a cycle business in Aylsham since the 1880s and now we feel the time is right for someone else to take it forward.

“We are hoping to take early retirement but want to pass the baton on and keep the cycle business going in Aylsham.

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Picture: Mike and Alison BrownAylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Picture: Mike and Alison Brown

“We are 61 and 60 and have been married 40 years next year and having worked all our married life want to spend more time together and with our dogs.”

You may also want to watch:

They took over the shop four years ago after walking in to get a bike serviced and finding that the business was for sale.

Mr Brown knew how good a business proposition it was as every time he visited he bought something new. They immediately put in an offer and embarked on a career change.

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Picture: Mike and Alison BrownAylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Picture: Mike and Alison Brown

Mr Brown added: “Cycling has taken off in the last few years, especially recently, and as people feel more comfortable cycling rather than using public transport, it can only get bigger.”

The couple, from Frettenham, took over the business in White Hart Street from previous owner Trisha Christianson, who opened a new ladieswear shop in Norwich.

They previously ran a cleaning company together, and said it was fate as the day they sealed the deal on the new business the front page of the EDP read: “Cycling is the new rock ‘n’ roll”.

Mrs Brown said at the time: “On leaving the shop we bought the EDP and were delighted to see the headline. It had a double meaning for us as we also put on rock ‘n’ roll events in our local village hall to raise funds for improvements.”

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Mike Brown in the shop. Pictures: Mike and Alison BrownAylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Mike Brown in the shop. Pictures: Mike and Alison Brown

for more information, visit aylshamcycles@outlook.com

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Do you remember North Walsham’s lost pubs?

The Feathers Pub in North Walsham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Town’s Costa Coffee to reopen on Thursday

Inside the new Costa Coffe shop on Market Place, North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Blacks Boys pub in Aldborough has ‘no intention of changing name’

The Blacks Boys reopened in July 2018. This picture was taken during its refurbishment. L-R, Gary Bumphrey, Sandra Wright and Jason Bumphrey. Pictures: David Bale

‘It may be a case of closing it down’ - Future of town’s jewellers uncertain

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Most Read

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Do you remember North Walsham’s lost pubs?

The Feathers Pub in North Walsham. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Town’s Costa Coffee to reopen on Thursday

Inside the new Costa Coffe shop on Market Place, North Walsham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Blacks Boys pub in Aldborough has ‘no intention of changing name’

The Blacks Boys reopened in July 2018. This picture was taken during its refurbishment. L-R, Gary Bumphrey, Sandra Wright and Jason Bumphrey. Pictures: David Bale

‘It may be a case of closing it down’ - Future of town’s jewellers uncertain

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘People are really keen to get back to normality’ Shops in Holt and Cromer reopen

People queueing for Fish and Chips in Cromer on June 15 2020. Picture; Staff

Driver of red VW Golf sought after hit and run crash

A VW Golf driver is being sought by police after a fail-to-stop crash in Stalham. Picture: Google Maps

‘People are relieved to see something in the flesh’ - town’s non-essential shops reopen

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It may be a case of closing it down’ - Future of town’s jewellers uncertain

The re-opening of some shops in North Walsham following lockdown saw shoppers return to the town centre. Although a large number of non-essential shops remained closed. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire
Drive 24