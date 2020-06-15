Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016.

A thriving bike shop in north Norfolk is for sale with the owners keen to take early retirement.

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016.

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in September 2016.

The business is for sale with a guide price of £45,000 plus stock and the couple aim to leave when they have found a buyer. They said they have had quite a lot of interest but no offers yet.

Mr Brown said: “There has been a cycle business in Aylsham since the 1880s and now we feel the time is right for someone else to take it forward.

“We are hoping to take early retirement but want to pass the baton on and keep the cycle business going in Aylsham.

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale.

“We are 61 and 60 and have been married 40 years next year and having worked all our married life want to spend more time together and with our dogs.”

They took over the shop four years ago after walking in to get a bike serviced and finding that the business was for sale.

Mr Brown knew how good a business proposition it was as every time he visited he bought something new. They immediately put in an offer and embarked on a career change.

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale.

Mr Brown added: “Cycling has taken off in the last few years, especially recently, and as people feel more comfortable cycling rather than using public transport, it can only get bigger.”

The couple, from Frettenham, took over the business in White Hart Street from previous owner Trisha Christianson, who opened a new ladieswear shop in Norwich.

They previously ran a cleaning company together, and said it was fate as the day they sealed the deal on the new business the front page of the EDP read: “Cycling is the new rock ‘n’ roll”.

Mrs Brown said at the time: “On leaving the shop we bought the EDP and were delighted to see the headline. It had a double meaning for us as we also put on rock ‘n’ roll events in our local village hall to raise funds for improvements.”

Aylsham Cycle Centre is for sale. Mike Brown in the shop.

for more information, visit aylshamcycles@outlook.com

