Glass, bottle tops and a barbecue - Just some of the items picked up during the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up
Dedicated volunteers turned out in force at the latest EDP Big Coast Clean Up at Sea Palling.
Clearing items from polystyrene cups and plastic drink bottles, to crisp packets and used nappies, the 25-strong team donned gloves, grabbed litter pickers and buckets, all in a bid to help protect Norfolk's marine environment.
One keen group ready to do their part was Elizabeth Woods and her two daughters, five-year-old Lily-Ella and three-year-old Violet. They were joined by family friend Matthew Deakin.
Miss Woods explained how important it was to her to teach her daughters how to protect the planet.
'It's really concerning about the amount of plastic around, especially at the beach, at the moment,' she said.
'I talk to the children about the environment and about helping the planet and looking after the animals that exist here. It's really important to me that they grow up learning about it.'
Miss Woods said she was also supporting Lily-Ella in her understanding as she had been learning about protecting the environment at school, and as a result of telling her class friends, teachers and other pupils had been helping out at other beach clean-ups.
Lily-Ella added: 'I am here to today because I wanted to help the environment so people can enjoy the beach and help the animals.'
Leading the clean-up was Michelle Duddy, a volunteer beach-clean organiser for the Marine Conservation Society.
She has dedicated years of her time to protecting Norfolk's beaches and explained why the project is so important.
'We collected around 43.5kg - eight bags and buckets - including a barbecue and lots of bottle tops and glass bottles left in the dunes which is a fire hazard,' she said. 'There were also lots of cigarette butts too.'
She thanked everyone who came and helped.
The EDP's Big Coast Clean Up is a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of keeping our beautiful beaches free from litter.
Saturday's beach clean at Sea Palling was organised by North Norfolk Beach Cleans.
Sea Palling, in north Norfolk is four miles before Horsey, along the coast road from Happisburgh. How to get involved in the Big Coast Clean Up
