Join the EDP’s Big Coast Clean Up at our north Norfolk beach clean

Published: 12:04 PM August 7, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Volunteers from a north Norfolk beach clean group are urging people to get stuck in with efforts to keep our coastline clean.

Mundesley beach clean up, 5 August 2018. Picture: Michelle Duddy - Credit: Michelle Duddy

The EDP's Big Coast Clean Up, a campaign to raise awareness of the importance of keeping our beautiful beaches free from litter, is coming to north Norfolk.

And this newspaper is supporting next weekend's beach clean at Sea Palling, organised by North Norfolk Beach Cleans.

The group will be meeting at 11am at the ramp next to Reefs Bar, at Sea Palling beach, on Sunday, August 11, and the clean is planned to run until 2pm.

Sea Palling, in north Norfolk is four miles before Horsey, along the coast road from Happisburgh.

Pay and display car parks are situated nearby, and volunteers are advised to wear weather appropriate clothes, and walking shoes or wellies.

And you can make a day out of it, with a cafe, shop, chip shop, and toilets along the seafront.

Children welcome as are dogs, but organisers ask for dogs to be kept on leads during the clean.

Litter picking equipment is provided by organisers, but volunteers are welcome to bring their own gloves or pickers.

And no experience is necessary, as Marine Conservation Society volunteer, and North Norfolk Beach Cleans organiser, Michelle Duddy, will be on hand to explain what to do before the clean begins.

She said: 'All are welcome and stay as long or little as you like, even half an hour helps.

'It's an enjoyable way to look after our beaches, meet new people and enjoy the coast too.'

A beach clean took place at Mundesley beach last weekend, with around 20kg of rubbish collected on Sunday, August 5.

And Ms Duddy, 40, who has been organising beach cleans since 2013, said: 'Around nine of us managed around 20kg of rubbish - lots of little bits of polystyrene and plastic and rope.'

She added: 'I've always loved the beach and I kept taking my children for walks and wondering why there was so much litter.

'I heard about the MCS and decided to become an organiser.

'Its quite satisfying when you've got that rubbish off the beach and you know it won't go back into the ocean, and that you've helped the community.

'It can be quite surprising what you find. We've cleared up to 50-100kg of litter before.

'Ghost gear, which is derelict fishing gear lost in the ocean, is quite a big problem for seals as they get caught in it and it makes them more vulnerable to predators.'

For more information on joining the Sea Palling beach clean, please email northnorfolk beachcleans@gmail.com; visit www.facebook.com/nrtnorfolk beachcleans; or phone 07899606011.

The EDP's Big Coast Clean Up is backed by councillors, the RSPB, the Marine Conservation Society, and naturalist Ajay Tegala.

Our aim is to educate about a growing environmental problem.

Beach cleans will also be held in Lowestoft, on Sunday August 19, and Great Yarmouth on the weekend of August 25 and 26.

Email mark.boggis@archant.co.uk or andrew.fitchett@archant.co.uk for more information.