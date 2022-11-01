Cancer charity seeking 'urgent help' at two north Norfolk shops

Betty Hunting, a volunteer at Big C. The cancer charity is seeking for volunteers at its 11 stores across Norfolk and north Suffolk. - Credit: Big C

A cancer charity is seeking 'urgent help' from volunteers at two of its stores in north Norfolk.

Big C is looking for new recruits at its branches in Cromer and Fakenham after some volunteers decided not to return following the pandemic.

The charity is also inviting people interested in volunteering at any of its 11 stores across Norfolk and north Suffolk to attend taster sessions.

No prior experience is necessary as full training will be provided for roles including sorting stock, working on the tills and assisting customers.

Suzanne Comaskey, retail operations manager at Big C, said: "We’d love for anyone with an interest to come along for a no obligation taster session and ‘try before you buy’.

"We can hopefully demonstrate what a fun and rewarding role we have on offer," she added.

Jean Curtis, a volunteer at a Big C charity shop. - Credit: Big C

Jean Curtis, a long-standing Big C volunteer, said: “I love everything about it. I like to work and once I retired someone tipped me off that the shop were looking for volunteers.

"I haven’t looked back. It’s very rewarding and I get as much from the time I give as the charity does. I enjoy sorting and organising the book donations which I am now responsible for.”

Betty Hunting is another long-serving Big C volunteer. Nine years ago, she had recently moved to Beccles after her husband passed away.

She said: “I was new to the town and volunteering in the shop twice a week was a great way to meet new people. We have a lovely team and enjoy a meal together or organise a bingo night.”

Big C also welcomes applications from young people completing their Duke of Edinburgh volunteer awards or from people looking to gain work experience.

For more information visit big-c.co.uk, email people@big-c.co.uk, or speak to staff at any Big C shop.

Big C is also recruiting for assistant shop manager roles, which are paid positions, in:

- Sheringham, three days a week

- Cromer, two days a week

- Fakenham, two days a week

All will include weekend working. For further information or to apply, email people@big-c.co.uk or call 01603 619900