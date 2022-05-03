Community freshers' fair set to return to town

The Big Bash is returning to North Walsham Community Centre (pictured) and library in New Road. - Credit: Archant

It is described as a 'freshers' fair' - a chance for people to find out about the groups and services on offer in their own neighbourhoods.

And the 'Big Bash', which was held virtually in 2021, is returning to North Walsham on Saturday May 14.

But this time it will be an in-person event at the community centre and library in New Road, running from 1.30-4.30pm.

Organised by the North Walsham Think Carer Network, there will be a chance to learn more about The Men’s Shed, Good Neighbour Scheme, North Norfolk Community Transport, North Walsham Play, North Walsham People’s Choir and many other arts, crafts, health and lifestyle groups.

There will also be a 'community conversation' with the topic: ''how we can make North Walsham an age-friendly town? A place where age is not a barrier to living well'.

North Norfolk Community Transport will be giving free rides to the Big Bash - call 01692 500840, or for more information about the event itself call 07721 663979 or email northwalshamcommunitycontact@gmail.com.



