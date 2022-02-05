'I love the National Trust properties' Q&A with Bev Hannah

Bev Hannah at the opening of the community rooms named after her late husband Brian Hannah at The Reef in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Each week we're featuring someone who lives or works in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Bev Hannah, 72, from Sheringham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I like to be friendly with people join in with things. In the early part of my marriage (to well-known local councillor Brian Hannah) I worked in the shoe factory in Sheringham, which was where the Masonic Hall is now.

After I had children I became a carer. Now, I volunteer one morning a week at the Heart Foundation shop in Sheringham, I've been there for nearly six years.

The British Heart Foundation shop in Sheringham, just after it opened in 2011. - Credit: Colin Finch

How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I have lived in the town all my life, so I don't know anything else, its nice and peaceful. We get more and more visitors now so it's busier, but it's still a nice and peaceful town.

A view of Sheringham's seafront. - Credit: Stuart Anderson

What would you do if you were mayor of Sheringham for a day?

I would have a look about to see if people need or want anything.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

In my town I love going up to Beeston Hill. I also love walking up in the woods, along the beach, there are a lot of lovely places.

I also love Felbrigg, and going for walks around the lake there.

A view over the rooftop's of Sheringham from Beeston Bump. Weybourne and Salthouse can be seen in the distance. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite pub?

I used to sit outside the Crown in the summer.

Which shops do you rely on?

All the local ones. Jacquelines shoes (in Station Road, Sheringham) is really good. I also like going to Marks and Spencers in Norwich, Debenhams was my favourite one but that's closed down now. I don't really do online shopping.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

No.10 in Sheringham. The food is lovely. They do Moroccan food, and other dishes as well.

I also really like the Thai restaurant in Sheringham, Chai-Yo, in the High Street.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

I enjoy going around to some of the National Trust properties. I love Felbrigg, and Blickling as well, near Aylsham. Holkham Estate is also well worth going around, although that's not a National Trust one. Before Brian was poorly we used to plan our holidays so we could visit National Trust places in different parts of the country.

Felbrigg Hall. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

The beaches are lovely round Norfolk.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

There are a lot of people who do good things. Brian started off as a milkman and ended up working as a prison officer in Norwich. He did that until he retired and then went into local government.

Bev Hannah's husband, Brian Hannah, who was involved in local government for many years before he died in December, 2019. - Credit: Archant



He was the Norfolk County Council champion for restorative justice, which was partly about helping to keep young people on the straight and narrow. He was also really friendly with Norman Lamb, who was brilliant around here when he was an MP.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

It’s lovely and fresh here. Lots of things to do and see.











