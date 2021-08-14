News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Mother's 'Finding Magic' show goes on tour

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:45 PM August 14, 2021   
Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to he

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to healing after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied by Beverley Bishop - Credit: Archant

A mother who produced a theatre show about her journey of grieving following the death of her son is taking the production to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Beverley Bishop's show Finding Magic has been chosen to be part of the C ARTS digital online programme at C venues at the festival, and will be available to view on-demand for audiences to view online.

Mrs Bishop, from Cromer, wrote Finding Magic after her son Jess Fairweather, who took his own life in October 2018, aged 20.

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Phot

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop - Credit: Beverley Bishop

She said: "It was developed during lockdown and after premiering at the Norwich Puppet Theatre in October 2020, it was re-imagined as a standalone film which had a digital run in February 2021 to great success."


The film of Finding Magic will be available on-demand throughout the whole of the Fringe, and there will also be showings on August 11, 17, 21 and 26 with a pre-show introduction by Colchester Arts Centre director Anthony Roberts.

To find out more visit beverleybishop.com/finding-magic or visit res.cthearts.com to book for one the interactive screenings. 


You may also want to watch:

Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jeannie Read, of Colour Me Vintage, Sheringham. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
New homes stock

Five places where new homes are set to be built in north Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Has the famous street artist Banksy been in Cromer? 

Norfolk Live

Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Objecting to the timing of the planned roadworks in Northrepps have met to discuss their concerns.

Village fury over 'unacceptable' roadworks plan

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus