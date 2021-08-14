Mother's 'Finding Magic' show goes on tour

Published: 2:45 PM August 14, 2021

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to healing after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied by Beverley Bishop - Credit: Archant

A mother who produced a theatre show about her journey of grieving following the death of her son is taking the production to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Beverley Bishop's show Finding Magic has been chosen to be part of the C ARTS digital online programme at C venues at the festival, and will be available to view on-demand for audiences to view online.

Mrs Bishop, from Cromer, wrote Finding Magic after her son Jess Fairweather, who took his own life in October 2018, aged 20.

Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Photo: Beverley Bishop - Credit: Beverley Bishop

She said: "It was developed during lockdown and after premiering at the Norwich Puppet Theatre in October 2020, it was re-imagined as a standalone film which had a digital run in February 2021 to great success."





The film of Finding Magic will be available on-demand throughout the whole of the Fringe, and there will also be showings on August 11, 17, 21 and 26 with a pre-show introduction by Colchester Arts Centre director Anthony Roberts.

To find out more visit beverleybishop.com/finding-magic or visit res.cthearts.com to book for one the interactive screenings.



