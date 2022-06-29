News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Mum plans dance marathon to fund trip to Fringe festival

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:29 PM June 29, 2022
Beverley Bishop with her son Jess Fairweather on Cromer beach, where they had summer barbeques. Phot

File photo of Jess Fairweather and his mum Beverley Bishop on Cromer beach. - Credit: Beverley Bishop

Cromer mum Beverley Bishop is hoping to dance her way to the Edinburgh Fringe - at least in terms of the trip's finances. 

Mrs Bishop wrote and produced a stage show called Finding Magic inspired by her son, Jess Fairweather, who took his own life in 2018, aged just 20.

She is now planning an eight-hour 'danceathon' to raise the £2,000 needed to take the show to the famous festival in the Scottish capital. 

Mrs Bishop said: "I'm really proud of the show and it's a joy to perform.

"It has been seen by many people who too have experienced loss and the feedback is that the show is empowering, hopeful and uplifting."

Mrs Bishop originally wanted to take the show to the Fringe last year, but the plans fell through due to Covid restrictions. 

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to he

Beverley Bishop in Finding Magic, a production in which she reflects on her journey from grief to healing after the death of her son. Picture: Supplied by Beverley Bishop - Credit: Archant

She said: "This year, my mission will become a reality."

The danceathon will take place from 10am to 6pm on the first floor of the Castle Quarter shopping centre in Norwich on July 16. Donations to the appeal can be made at gofund.me/d1dcdbd4.  

