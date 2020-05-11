Search

Stunning shots take top spots in photo comp

PUBLISHED: 13:14 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 11 May 2020

Second place in North Norfolk Photographic Society's 'novice' section went to Lauren Griffiths for her photo Mind Distortion. Picture: Cheryl Howell

Second place in North Norfolk Photographic Society's 'novice' section went to Lauren Griffiths for her photo Mind Distortion. Picture: Cheryl Howell

Stunning photographs of wildlife, nature and the coastline were named the winners of the latest North Norfolk Photography Society competition.

Third place in North Norfolk Photographic Society's 'advanced' section went to Judith Wells for the photo Apollo. Picture: Judith Wells

The club held its latest meeting using video conferencing app Zoom, with 25 members attending and Frank Blyth in the judge’s chair in Lowestoft.

In the Novice section Lauren Griffiths took first and second places with her images Sentient and Mind Distortion. Cheryl Howell took third with Sunbeams.

The Advanced section was won by Lizzie Wallis with Red-necked Phalaropes mating. Liz Akers was second with Finley’s Bar, Donegal and Judith Wells came third with Apollo.

Third place in North Norfolk Photographic Society's 'novice' section went to Cheryl Howell for her photo Sunbeams. Picture: Cheryl Howell

During more normal times, club meetings are held in Holt, but in the meantime people with an interest might like to view the their website at www.nnphotosoc.org or to contact the society’s secretary at secretary.nnps@gmail.com.

