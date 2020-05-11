Stunning shots take top spots in photo comp
PUBLISHED: 13:14 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 11 May 2020
Archant
Stunning photographs of wildlife, nature and the coastline were named the winners of the latest North Norfolk Photography Society competition.
The club held its latest meeting using video conferencing app Zoom, with 25 members attending and Frank Blyth in the judge’s chair in Lowestoft.
You may also want to watch:
In the Novice section Lauren Griffiths took first and second places with her images Sentient and Mind Distortion. Cheryl Howell took third with Sunbeams.
The Advanced section was won by Lizzie Wallis with Red-necked Phalaropes mating. Liz Akers was second with Finley’s Bar, Donegal and Judith Wells came third with Apollo.
During more normal times, club meetings are held in Holt, but in the meantime people with an interest might like to view the their website at www.nnphotosoc.org or to contact the society’s secretary at secretary.nnps@gmail.com.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.