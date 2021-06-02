Your top north Norfolk chippies to visit on National Fish and Chip Day

Published: 4:04 PM June 2, 2021

Whether you prefer a piece of cod, a fish cake or even a battered sausage, north Norfolk's fish and chip shops will be celebrating them all on Friday for National Fish and Chip Day.

With the day fast approaching, we asked readers for their favourite chippies in the area, so here are some suggestions to try on the big day.

The Sheringham Trawler, Sheringham

The Sheringham Trawler fish and chip restaurant. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Based on Sheringham High Street, this chip shop is open between 12am and 7pm from Thursday to Saturday and 12am until 4pm on Sundays.

Mary Jane's, Cromer

Mary Janes fish and chips in Cromer. The town was relatively quiet on the first day after the 'stay at home' message ended during the third coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

This well known coastal chip shop based on Garden Street is open from 11:30am until 9pm from Monday to Thursday, opening for an extra half an hour on Friday evenings.

On weekends the shop opens from 11:30am until 10pm on Saturdays and 12pm until 9:30pm on Sundays.

Dave's, Sheringham

Christmas Dinner at Grosvenor: Turkey sausage, chips, battered stuffing balls, gravy and cranberry sauce Credit: Louisa Baldwin - Credit: Archant

Based on Co-Operative Street in the town centre, Dave's is open from 12pm until 6:45pm every day with the exception of Friday when it opens until 7:30pm.

Buxton Fish and Chip Shop, Buxton

This chip shop based at the heart of the village on Crown Road is open from 11:45am until 7:30pm from Monday to Thursday, closing at 8pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

Lams, North Walsham

Based on Station Road, this chip shop opens from 4:30pm to 7:30pm from Tuesday to Thursday, opening from 11:45am to 7:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Fish Shop, Roughton

What's your favourite fish & chip shop memory? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This popular stop off on route to the coast is open from 11:15am to 7pm on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with longer opening hours until 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Seafare, Sheringham

Based on Church Street, this long-standing chip shop is open from 12pm until 9pm every day except for Wednesdays when it closes earlier at 7pm.

Broadland Fish and Chips, Stalham

Located on the High Street, Broadland is open from 4:30pm until 7:30pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, and from 11:30am until 8:30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.