The Legend of the Mermaid at All Saints Church, Upper Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

A new website has been launched to inspire visitors and locals to try out more than 300 activities and experiences in Norfolk.

BeNorfolk.co.uk aims to encourage off-season visits with a variety of free and paid-for experiences, with many of them providing experiences for people with additional physical, sensory, and cognitive requirements.

This website offers inspiration for walks, cycle routes, adventure and activities for nature lovers, no matter the weather.

A heritage walk in Aylsham is among the experiences recommended by a new website BeNorfolk.co.uk. - Credit: Archant

Among the recommended experiences in north Norfolk are Hickerman's Folly, the site of an old smuggling route in Overstrand, the story of the Sheringham Mermaid, carved into the pew of the 15th Century All Saints Church in Upper Sheringham, and a heritage walk in Aylsham.

Councillor Eric Vardy, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and waste, said: “We are delighted that BeNorfolk will celebrate the natural and cultural assets of Norfolk, including new and exciting trails and cycling routes to try out.

"This website pulls together an array of diverse, accessible and sustainable experiences for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy what our county has to offer.”

Eric Vardy, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for environment and waste. - Credit: Supplied by the Conservatives

Ranging from guided walks to new cycle paths, craft activities to champing - camping in historical churches - or stargazing in the Broads, the website is part of an 'Experience' project managed by Norfolk County Council.

It aims to help people choose the right experiences and activities for them, using filters such as accessibility, theme and season.

Visitors and residents can explore the BeNorfolk interactive website to find events tailored to their interests and location.

Users can pick from a menu of options to design their own itineraries to get out and about across the county, meet new people and try something different.

People are encouraged to explore the website as new activities are added.

The project is funded by the European Union through its European Regional Development Fund and Interreg VA France (Channel) England programme. The project spans six pilot regions in France and England.







