Tributes to 'true gentleman' from well-known Cromer family

Published: 10:59 AM October 22, 2021

Benjamin Rust, of Cromer, who has died aged 91. - Credit: Supplied by the family

Tributes have been paid to a man from a well-known Cromer family described as a "true gentleman".

Benjamin Rust has died aged 91. He was a descendant of the Benjamin Rust who founded Rusts, a department store in Cromer, which expanded to other towns across Norfolk and operated for around 200 years.

His wife, Lyndsey, 75, said: "He would talk to anyone - he was a very approachable person. He was a true gentleman.

"Most of Cromer knew him because he was born here and a lot of the older people knew him from a boy. I just loved him for being Benjamin."

When he was a child Mr Rust attended Gresham's School in Holt. During his working life he turned his hand to different things including as a newspaper photographer, and he also worked for the family firm.

You may also want to watch:

He was previously married earlier in life, and met Lyndsey around 20 years ago.

She said: "He said 'shall I take you out for a meal?' and that's where it all started. The rest, as they say, is history."

Mr and Mrs Rust were married at Cromer Parish Church 10 years ago.

Mrs Rust said when she met Benjamin he was "more or less retired" but was doing some work as an antiques dealer, which was a long-time passion of his.

She said: "Rather than a lot of what you find in antiques shops now for him it had to be period - he loved quality.

"If it was from the right period and he thought he had a person for it, he would probably buy it and sell it on."

Mrs Rust said Benjamin had many hobbies including shooting, jazz music, and he was an avid reader.

His funeral will be held at Cromer Parish Church on November 3 at 1pm.

Family flowers only but donations are welcome to be made in his name to Diabetes UK, sent by way of a cheque c/o Fox’s Funeral Service, 10 Canada Road, Cromer, NR27 9AH.