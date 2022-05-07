Q&A: 'We love to explore on two wheels'

Each week we feature someone who lives or works in north Norfolk in a Q&A. This week we speak to Ben Harvey, 40, of Sheringham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I own Sea & Pine Cycle Hire, with my wife, and I am a teacher at Sheringham Primary School.

We opened Sea & Pine last summer after noticing a bit of gap in the market as there was nowhere in Sheringham or Cromer to hire bikes.

My wife, son and I love to explore north Norfolk’s beautiful coast and countryside on two wheels and we wanted to provide the opportunity for visitors to the area to do the same.

We offer a range of trek hybrid and mountain bikes for all ages available from half-day to multi-day hires. We took our name from Sheringham’s motto ‘Twixt Sea and Pine’ and our website is www.seaandpinebikes.co.uk.

How long have you lived in Sheringham?

I grew up in Sheringham and went to the primary school and high school.

I’ve lived abroad in Thailand and New Zealand but always knew that I’d return to the town one day to raise my own family as it just feels like home to me.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

I would probably see if I could allocate more funds on sports and outdoor activity areas for all ages to enjoy.

I think we should be doing all we can to encourage people to enjoy the outdoors and get active. I’d also love to see some more live music in the town, so I’d put on an open-air concert on The Leas.

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

It’s not really a landmark but I love the view from the top of Skelding Hill. I think it’s good to see that the town has invested in improving the path there.

A friend of mine was telling me that his wheelchair-bound son was now able to reach the top and enjoy the view, which is beautiful to hear.

What is your favourite pub?

To be honest I enjoy a pint in most pubs in the area and the food is getting so good that we’re really spoilt for choice.

I think the Gangway is a great addition to Sheringham and I also really like the refurbishment at The Crown Inn.

The Lobster and The Two Lifeboats are also great for drinks and food.

Which shops do you rely on?

Not a shop but we rely on Lance, our fantastic bike mechanic at Norfolk Cycles to keep our bikes running smoothly.

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

I would have to say Number 10 in Sheringham as it just has that X-factor about it. The food is delicious, the service is superb and it just always feels like a really special evening.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Setting off on one of our bike routes through the woods of Felbrigg Hall Estate to Cromer, stopping off there for the best coffee on the coast at North Sea Coffee with a wander along Cromer Pier.

Then riding along the coast road to Rocky Bottoms for a lobster lunch before spending the afternoon with friends on the beach with a Stubby’s pizza or some dirty fries from Fat Teds and a cheeky ice-cream from Aloha to finish off the day.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

I think Sheringham Park is a must for all visitors, it’s one of our favourite places to walk our dog and ride our bikes.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

I’m going to have to say my great friend Jamie Brown, the owner of North Norfolk Property Solutions, as he always goes above and beyond for his customers and is the most generous person I know.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The thing I love most about north Norfolk is it’s nature from it’s beautiful woodland to its stunning coastline.

