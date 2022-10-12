Curry and karaoke night raises £1,200 for arts centre

People at a 'curry-oke' night held to raise money for Belfry Centre for Music and Arts. - Credit: Supplied

A night of curries and karaoke hit the right note at a north Norfolk venue, leaving villagers wanting a second helping.

The capacity crowd at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts, on Cromer Road in Overstrand, raised £1,200 at a special 'curry-oke' night on October 7.

The money will help the venue keep the power on over the winter.

The former Belfry School was turned into the Belfry Centre for music and arts, renovated by Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Dishes enjoyed include chana massala, saag panner, chicken curry, a coconut and lemon dall, dosas, and a pudding of cardamon blondie and ice cream.

Songs performed included 'My Way' and 'Sweet Caroline', along with 'Rawhide' and 'Ring of Fire'.

Paul Cullen, who works at the centre, said: "The bar and main room were beautifully themed, with Indian wall hangings and paper lanterns.

"Everyone had a great time. It was a real success."

Previously, Keith Hobday, manager of the Belfry, said the centre would find rising energy costs a challenge over the coming months.











