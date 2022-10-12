Curry and karaoke night raises £1,200 for arts centre
- Credit: Supplied
A night of curries and karaoke hit the right note at a north Norfolk venue, leaving villagers wanting a second helping.
The capacity crowd at the Belfry Centre for Music and Arts, on Cromer Road in Overstrand, raised £1,200 at a special 'curry-oke' night on October 7.
The money will help the venue keep the power on over the winter.
Dishes enjoyed include chana massala, saag panner, chicken curry, a coconut and lemon dall, dosas, and a pudding of cardamon blondie and ice cream.
Songs performed included 'My Way' and 'Sweet Caroline', along with 'Rawhide' and 'Ring of Fire'.
Paul Cullen, who works at the centre, said: "The bar and main room were beautifully themed, with Indian wall hangings and paper lanterns.
"Everyone had a great time. It was a real success."
Previously, Keith Hobday, manager of the Belfry, said the centre would find rising energy costs a challenge over the coming months.