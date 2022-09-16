Hopes 'Curryoke' night can keep lights on at arts centre

Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy in the concert hall and gallery at the Belfry Centre in Overstrand. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The team at an arts centre on the coast want to curry favour with visitors in a bid to keep the power on over winter.

The Belfry Arts Centre in Cromer Road, Overstrand, has organised a 'curry-oke' night combining home-cooked curries and karaoke.

Julie Hewes, who is organising the Friday October 7 event, said: "It’s everyone’s chance to sing for their supper.

"We are serving up a selection of curries and letting everyone strut their stuff on stage.

"The curries will be good – as for the singing. Who knows?"

Keith Hobday, manager of the Belfry, said, like other venues, the centre would find rising energy costs a challenge over the coming months.

Mr Hobday said: “It should be a fun night but this is a serious issue for us.

“Like many small arts centres, we really need to watch our energy usage this winter.

"It’s a large old building and it is not cheap to heat. It’s great to see the community pull together like this to help us struggle through.

“I may even get up and sing a song to show my appreciation. Although my wife might argue, the best way for me to do that would be not to sing.”

Ms Hewes and her husband Matt have recently taken over management of the centre's café.

The former Belfry School was turned into the Belfry Centre for music and arts, renovated by Keith Hobday and Lucy Murphy. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Hewes said: “the café has got off to a really good start and we both love the Belfry.

"We want to see it continue the fabulous work it does for the village.

"The Curryoke evening is a great way for us to do our bit to keep the centre warm this winter."

Mr Hewes suggested the lyrics of karaoke favourites could be modified to fit the occasion.

He said: “You can sing whatever you want but these are a few of our curry-themed favourites: Let's Dhansak, Korma chameleon, I wanna dance with some bhajee, You can't curry love, Poppadum preach, Love me tandoor, Girlfriend in a korma, Bhuna to be wild, Tears on my pilau."

Tickets are £15 including curries and pudding - singing is optional. They are available in advance from the Belfry.