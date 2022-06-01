Classic cars purr into village for jubilee celebration

Car owners with a royal name, Bob and Jacky Regis from Sheringham, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show with their more modern calssic, a 2002 Corvette C5. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Stylish machines from the annals of motoring history purred their way onto a north Norfolk church field in one of the opening events of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

All Saints Church in Beeston Regis hosted a classic car show on Wednesday afternoon.

Many vehicles from the North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club - some with royal connections - were part of the show. Scores of visitors wove their way around the field, admiring the cars and asking questions of their owners.

Bob Smith of the North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, with his 1935 Austin Seven Ruby, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Roy Beckley, vice chairman of Beeston Regis Parish Council and vice president of the car club, said: "This event was a really nice brick in Beeston Regis's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which we shall round off with a beacon lighting on Friday evening.

"We've been really pleased with it all. Hopefully we've done enough - we don't want a one-way ticket to the tower!"

Beeston Regis is one of only around 15 places in the UK with the suffix 'regis' which means 'of the king' in Latin.

Biz of Sheringham relaxes at the back of his 1967 Bedford CA Dormobile at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

WilliamRawlings, 13, from Sheringham, studies the line up of cars at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Roy Beckley, founder member of the North Norfolk Classic Vehicle Club, with his 1972 MG Midget, at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People out in the sunshine at the Beeston Regis Jubilee Classic Car Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

