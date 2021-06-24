News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
School holds teddy bears' picnic as welcome back after restrictions

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:50 AM June 24, 2021   
A girl getting her face painted at for Beeston Hall School's Teddy Bears' Picnic.

A girl getting her face painted at for Beeston Hall School's Teddy Bears' Picnic.

A north Norfolk school has welcomed prospective pupils and their parents to a teddy bears' picnic.

Beeston Hall School near Sheringham hosted the day as part of a wider move to welcome more guests onto the school grounds after a year of restrictions. 

Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said: "This last year has limited our opportunities to enjoy such communal events and this teddy bears' picnic truly showed what we have all missed.

"We hope this is just the beginning of a gradual return to normality for ourselves and, of course, our wider community. As a school, we are aware of the important role we play in the local community and within our school family, so to be able to welcome visitors once again is sincerely heartening." 

Claire Grieves, head of pre-prep and early years, added: "'There was a lovely atmosphere. Our guests left with smiles on their faces and a real taste of life at Beeston."

The school is planning more outdoor events in coming weeks including Shakespeare performances, sports and concerts. 


