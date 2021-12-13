News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Pupils' production of Matilda delights school

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:58 PM December 13, 2021
Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. 

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. - Credit: Beeston Hall School

The musical Matilda has made its way to the stage at Beeston Hall School.

Pupils at the school, near Sheringham, put on performances of the West End hit based on a Roald Dahl novel over two nights to rave reviews from parents and friends. 

Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said he was thrilled with the show, after the school was unable to hold an end-of-term play in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. 

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. - Credit: Beeston Hall School

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. 

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. - Credit: Beeston Hall School

Mr de Falbe said: "Just to be able to welcome audiences again was heartening enough, but the children's performances were simply outstanding and gave us real cause for pride.

"Schools across the county will know only too well the disruptions of the past year, and our young ones might have been forgiven for feeling a little rusty on the stage. Not a bit of it. They approached the event with confidence and a can-do attitude."

Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Einstein on Roughton Heath, September 1933. Left to right: Margery Howard, Einstein,

New book reveals how Albert Einstein's stay in Norfolk may have saved...

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Greater Anglia's Delay Repay compensation scheme has been ranked among the most efficient in the UK

Norfolk Live News

Trains cancelled after lorry crashes into bridge

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Laura Fulcher, 38, from Holt

Woman says symptom diary could 'save lives' after wait for cancer diagnosis

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon