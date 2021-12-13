Pupils' production of Matilda delights school

The musical Matilda has made its way to the stage at Beeston Hall School.

Pupils at the school, near Sheringham, put on performances of the West End hit based on a Roald Dahl novel over two nights to rave reviews from parents and friends.

Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said he was thrilled with the show, after the school was unable to hold an end-of-term play in 2020 due to coronavirus restrictions.

Beeston Hall School's production of Matilda. - Credit: Beeston Hall School

Mr de Falbe said: "Just to be able to welcome audiences again was heartening enough, but the children's performances were simply outstanding and gave us real cause for pride.

"Schools across the county will know only too well the disruptions of the past year, and our young ones might have been forgiven for feeling a little rusty on the stage. Not a bit of it. They approached the event with confidence and a can-do attitude."