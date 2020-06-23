Video

‘They’re Still Standing’- Rendition of the Rocketman’s classic proves a hit

Youngsters from Beeston Hall School in Sheringham have put together a series of videos to show school life during the coronavirus lockdown. One of the most popular has been a rendition of Elton John's I'm Still Standing. Image: Beeston Hall School Archant

A rendition of Elton John’s I’m Still Standing has proven a hit on a school’s YouTube video channel.

Staff and pupils at Beeston Hall School in Sheringham starting making the videos to document school life during the coronavirus lockdown. Fred de Falbe, headmaster, said the I’m Still Standing video had been one of the most popular.

Mr de Falbe said: “Although the video is all good fun, it certainly carries a serious message of the importance of positivity and unity.

“We remain immensely proud of the way in which our children and staff have risen to the challenge of participating in a virtual school experience. Although we are making tentative steps forwards regarding returning children into classrooms, we can all look back on the months gone by with pride.”

Staff members David Lloyd-Peck, Kieran Lowe and Rachel Casey put the video together, which shows many pupils singing or playing along in their own homes.