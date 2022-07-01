Norfolk's bee-eaters: Your pictures of the Trimingham colony

Gallery

Matt Sanders took this close-up photo of the bee-eaters perched on a wire. - Credit: Matt Sanders

A colony of bee-eaters has brought thousands of visitors - many with cameras slung around their necks - to the north Norfolk coast.

Volunteers have been constantly manning a specially prepared watch-point from where people can catch a glimpse of the beautiful birds, which are nesting at a quarry in Trimingham.

Many of the visitors have been taking photos of the bee-eaters, which are a far more common site around the Mediterranean than Britain and are never known to have bred in Norfolk before.

Two bee-eaters on a wire at the north Norfolk site. - Credit: John Ford

The birds have been captured on film resting on wire and in bushes and also soaring through the air, their colourful wings outstretched.

Here is a selection of images of the birds taken by readers and followers of our Facebook page.

To send in your pictures, email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk

A bee-eater bird spreads its rainbow wings at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk. - Credit: John Ford

A bee-eater in flight over Norfolk, at the site in Trimingham. - Credit: John Ford

A single bee-eater in the trees at Trimingham. - Credit: Charlotte Watlow

Jane Crossen captured this photo off our of the Trimingham bee-eaters. - Credit: Jane Crossen

Charlotte Watlow captured this image of a bee-eater in flight. - Credit: Charlotte Watlow

Three bee-eaters in the trees at Trimingham. - Credit: Louise Egan

One of the bee-eaters at the quarry in Trimingham, north Norfolk. - Credit: Tom Whiley tomwhileybirdart.blogspot.com



