Gallery
Norfolk's bee-eaters: Your pictures of the Trimingham colony
- Credit: Matt Sanders
A colony of bee-eaters has brought thousands of visitors - many with cameras slung around their necks - to the north Norfolk coast.
Volunteers have been constantly manning a specially prepared watch-point from where people can catch a glimpse of the beautiful birds, which are nesting at a quarry in Trimingham.
Many of the visitors have been taking photos of the bee-eaters, which are a far more common site around the Mediterranean than Britain and are never known to have bred in Norfolk before.
The birds have been captured on film resting on wire and in bushes and also soaring through the air, their colourful wings outstretched.
Here is a selection of images of the birds taken by readers and followers of our Facebook page.
