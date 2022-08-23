Bee-eater brood up to five as group gets ready to fly!
- Credit: RSPB live feed
The brood of young bee-eaters at a north Norfolk quarry is growing - but time is running out if you want to see them.
Five of the 'rainbow-bird' chicks have now hatched at the site in Trimingham, near Cromer, and are now classed as fledglings having gained their feathers.
But the RSPB said the group, which also includes eight adults, would not be at the quarry for much longer, as they were due to make their annual migration south to Africa any day now.
Fabian Harrison, one of the RSPB’s bee-eater wardens, said: “The juveniles – which are slightly greener overall than the adults – have been feeding and flying well and generally growing in strength and confidence.
"We expect they’ll be ready for their long journey south any day now, so if you’re planning a visit, please - you’ll need to be quick."
The bee-eaters sparked delight when they were first spotted at the quarry over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in early June.
But the birds' appearance has also raised concerns over the effects of climate change, as warmer temperatures are pushing species which were usually only seen in tropical climes further north.
Bee-eaters rarely visit British shores, and there have only been six recorded breeding attempts by the species here in the past 20 years.
The first chick fledged on August 16 - the first time in the UK since 2015 that a juvenile had made it so far.
This youngling was nicknamed 'Bold' by bird-lovers following their progress on the RSPB's live stream on YouTube, due to its behaviour.
The second chick, which fledged on August 19, was nicknamed 'Stripey' due to its prominent black chinstrap.
Three more fledged on the morning of August 23.
About the size of a starling, bee-eaters are unmistakable with their claret-red backs, yellow throats and turquoise bellies. They eat bees as well as other flying insects such as dragonflies.
Thousands of people have flocked to a specially-set up observation platform near the site since the birds' arrival.
Parking at the site, which can be found off Gimingham Road, costs £5 and proceeds are split between the landowner and monitoring costs.