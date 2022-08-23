Bee-eater brood up to five as group gets ready to fly!

One of the bee-eater fledglings at the quarry in Trimingham, north Norfolk. - Credit: RSPB live feed

The brood of young bee-eaters at a north Norfolk quarry is growing - but time is running out if you want to see them.

Five of the 'rainbow-bird' chicks have now hatched at the site in Trimingham, near Cromer, and are now classed as fledglings having gained their feathers.

But the RSPB said the group, which also includes eight adults, would not be at the quarry for much longer, as they were due to make their annual migration south to Africa any day now.

Fabian Harrison, one of the RSPB’s bee-eater wardens, said: “The juveniles – which are slightly greener overall than the adults – have been feeding and flying well and generally growing in strength and confidence.

Bird watchers at the quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"We expect they’ll be ready for their long journey south any day now, so if you’re planning a visit, please - you’ll need to be quick."

The bee-eaters sparked delight when they were first spotted at the quarry over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend in early June.

Bee-eaters in the trees at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk. - Credit: Mike Edgecombe

But the birds' appearance has also raised concerns over the effects of climate change, as warmer temperatures are pushing species which were usually only seen in tropical climes further north.

Bee-eaters rarely visit British shores, and there have only been six recorded breeding attempts by the species here in the past 20 years.

One of the adult bee-eaters at the quarry in Trimingham, north Norfolk. - Credit: RSPB live feed

The first chick fledged on August 16 - the first time in the UK since 2015 that a juvenile had made it so far.

This youngling was nicknamed 'Bold' by bird-lovers following their progress on the RSPB's live stream on YouTube, due to its behaviour.

The second chick, which fledged on August 19, was nicknamed 'Stripey' due to its prominent black chinstrap.

Three more fledged on the morning of August 23.

About the size of a starling, bee-eaters are unmistakable with their claret-red backs, yellow throats and turquoise bellies. They eat bees as well as other flying insects such as dragonflies.

The quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Thousands of people have flocked to a specially-set up observation platform near the site since the birds' arrival.

Parking at the site, which can be found off Gimingham Road, costs £5 and proceeds are split between the landowner and monitoring costs.