Bee-eater chicks hatch for first time ever in Norfolk

Visitors have come from near and far to see the bee-eaters at Trimingham. - Credit: Archant / Mike Edgecombe

Bee-eater chicks have hatched for what is believed to be the first time ever in Norfolk

The RSPB has reported that the colony of about eight of the exotic rainbow birds who have been nesting at a quarry in Trimingham had a successful hatching on Wednesday, July 20.

The bee-eaters have caused a stir since they were first spotted at the site on June 4, as the species is a rare visitor to these shores and is normally found much further south, around the Mediterranean.

A bee-eater bird spreads its rainbow wings at Trimingham, near Cromer in north Norfolk. - Credit: John Ford

And although there have been some sightings over the years, including at Great Yarmouth in June last year, this is the first time that chicks have ever hatched here.

In Trimingham, the RSPB set up a special viewing platform on land next to the quarry owned by a farmer so visitors could come and see the birds without disturbing their colony. It has attracted thousands of bird-watchers from across the country, and excitement only mounted when it looked like the bee-eaters were getting ready to breed.

The RSBP said on its YouTube channel - where people can watch a live feed of the bee-eaters' burrow - that the first eggs were laid around June 21, and the first chicks were hatched on Wednesday.

Mark Thomas, from the RSPB, said there was "no way of knowing" how many eggs had hatched so far.

Mr Thomas said: "This is the first time it has happened in Norfolk and only the sixth time in the past 20 years in the UK.

"This is a species that is increasing its breeding attempts in line with climate change, which makes us very concerned about the big picture."

Bird watchers at the quarry in Trimingham where the bee-eater birds are now nesting. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Mr Thomas said the chicks had "a long way to go" before there was real cause for celebration, as predators including foxes and a weasel had been spotted near the site, and it was not uncommon for young birds to perish before fledging.

He said he wanted to thank everyone involved in the conservation effort, including volunteers from the North East Norfolk Bird Club, who had spent "thousands of hours" guarding the nest.

Provided they survive, the chicks should fledge around August 19.



















