Search

Advanced search

Beachgear selling well in seaside town as lockdown is eased

PUBLISHED: 13:33 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 21 May 2020

Starlings in the High Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Starlings in the High Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Sheringham is gearing up to welcome more visitors this weekend, as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, but some businesses are worried that too many holidaymakers could make a beeline for the coast.

Paul Starling, from Starlings toys and newsagent’s in the High Street, said: “We’ve got a post office as well so we’ve extended our hours this week.

“We’ve got all our beachgear out, such as buckets and spades, which are selling quite well. We’ve got a nice beach and we’re getting more day-trippers coming back, but there’s no parking or toilets, although more could be reopening.

“Social distancing is an issue on the pavements. Although the message is still to stay at home if you can, we are open for business, and there are a lot of other businesses reopening, such as takeaways.”

You may also want to watch:

However, one business owner, who did not wish to be named, said too many people had descended on the town.

As reported, some public toilets on the north Norfolk coast are set to reopen in time for the bank holiday weekend.

North Norfolk District Council has so far resisted reopening its public loos as a way of discouraging visitors because of coronavirus fears.

But the council said that of its 39 public toilets, nine in coastal towns and villages would reopen on Friday, May 22.

It follows reports from last weekend of some visitors weeing in public places due to a lack of loos.

The toilets that will reopen, from 9am to 6pm daily, are at the Meadows Car Park, Cromer; Lushers Passage, High Street, Sheringham; Beach Road, Wells; The Quay at Blakeney; Water Lane, West Runton; Coast Road, Mundesley; Coast Road, Walcott; Beach Road, Sea Palling and Station Road, Hoveton.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘A tough moral judgement’ - Cromer’s businesses weigh up re-opening as lockdown eased

Chairman of Cromer's Chamber of Trade, Sam Grout, outside his cafe The Old Rock Shop Bistro. Photo: Chris Taylor

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Most Read

‘A tough moral judgement’ - Cromer’s businesses weigh up re-opening as lockdown eased

Chairman of Cromer's Chamber of Trade, Sam Grout, outside his cafe The Old Rock Shop Bistro. Photo: Chris Taylor

Trainspotter’s treasure trove to pull national interest

The late Tony Lambert pictured on the footplate of a locomotive on the North Norfolk Railway. Picture: Newman Associates PR

Some public toilets on Norfolk coast to reopen - but stay away message remains

The public toilets in Lushers Passage, Sheringham, are among those which will reopen on May 22. Inset: North Norfolk District COuncil leader Sarah Butikofer. Pictures: Archant/NNDC

‘Our village is not a tourist attraction’ - Anger over number of day trippers

This picture was taken at Overstrand.

Deep cleans and refundable deposits - Norfolk’s campsites are getting ready to reopen

Deer's Glade caravan park at Hanworth. Picture: Deer's Glade

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Coastal village enjoys quieter day as MP says not to visit

Sea Palling beach. Photo by John Paul.

Mum of murdered Connor Barrett spared jail for drugs offences

Connor Barrett, 20, who died after being stabbed at a birthday party in Hemsby, Norfolk. Picture Norfolk Constabulary .

Beachgear selling well in seaside town as lockdown is eased

Starlings in the High Street, Sheringham. Picture: Google Maps

Demolition of once-iconic seaside pub begins

The former Ark Royal pub in Freeman Street, Wells, is being demolished. Picture: Chris Thomson

Ninth recycling centre to reopen in Norfolk

Sheringham recycling centre is reopening. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24