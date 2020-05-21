Beachgear selling well in seaside town as lockdown is eased

Sheringham is gearing up to welcome more visitors this weekend, as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, but some businesses are worried that too many holidaymakers could make a beeline for the coast.

Paul Starling, from Starlings toys and newsagent’s in the High Street, said: “We’ve got a post office as well so we’ve extended our hours this week.

“We’ve got all our beachgear out, such as buckets and spades, which are selling quite well. We’ve got a nice beach and we’re getting more day-trippers coming back, but there’s no parking or toilets, although more could be reopening.

“Social distancing is an issue on the pavements. Although the message is still to stay at home if you can, we are open for business, and there are a lot of other businesses reopening, such as takeaways.”

However, one business owner, who did not wish to be named, said too many people had descended on the town.

As reported, some public toilets on the north Norfolk coast are set to reopen in time for the bank holiday weekend.

North Norfolk District Council has so far resisted reopening its public loos as a way of discouraging visitors because of coronavirus fears.

But the council said that of its 39 public toilets, nine in coastal towns and villages would reopen on Friday, May 22.

It follows reports from last weekend of some visitors weeing in public places due to a lack of loos.

The toilets that will reopen, from 9am to 6pm daily, are at the Meadows Car Park, Cromer; Lushers Passage, High Street, Sheringham; Beach Road, Wells; The Quay at Blakeney; Water Lane, West Runton; Coast Road, Mundesley; Coast Road, Walcott; Beach Road, Sea Palling and Station Road, Hoveton.