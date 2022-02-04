Labyrinth artwork unveiled as symbol of hope

The creators of the Labyrinth in Overstrand, from left, Mary Green, Claire Goldwater and Cynthia Byers. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

It was conceived as a temporary symbol of hope during the difficult days of the coronavirus lockdowns, and now a poignant piece of art has become a permanent fixture in Overstrand.

A wall hanging depicting a labyrinth made by Mary Green, Claire Goldwater and Cynthia Byers - which was part of an exhibition at the village's Belfry Centre in Cromer Road last year - has found a new home on the side of an adjacent bus shelter.

It was inspired by a labyrinth which was drawn onto the beach at each new moon during the lockdowns of 2020-21 as a symbol of hope when it was difficult for people in the community to meet face-to-face.

Overstrand residents, parish, district and county councillors at the unveiling. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Mrs Green said at the unveiling: "The beach labyrinths were laid out by myself and Cynthia enabling people to connect with each other through leaving footprints and words on the sand.

"The labyrinth has been presented in many forms and this is a wonderful permanent presence in the heart of the village.

"Labyrinths will still be found on the beach in Overstrand at each new moon and at additional times by the pier in Cromer."

The Labyrinth on the bus shelter near The Belfry School, Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

A plaque next to the Labyrinth in Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton



