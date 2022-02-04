News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Labyrinth artwork unveiled as symbol of hope

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:30 AM February 4, 2022
The creators of the Labyrinth in Overstrand, from left, Mary Green, Claire Goldwater and Cynthia Byers.

The creators of the Labyrinth in Overstrand, from left, Mary Green, Claire Goldwater and Cynthia Byers. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

It was conceived as a temporary symbol of hope during the difficult days of the coronavirus lockdowns, and now a poignant piece of art has become a permanent fixture in Overstrand. 

A wall hanging depicting a labyrinth made by Mary Green, Claire Goldwater and Cynthia Byers - which was part of an exhibition at the village's Belfry Centre in Cromer Road last year - has found a new home on the side of an adjacent bus shelter.

It was inspired by a labyrinth which was drawn onto the beach at each new moon during the lockdowns of 2020-21 as a symbol of hope when it was difficult for people in the community to meet face-to-face. 

Overstrand residents, parish, district and county councillors at the unveiling.

Overstrand residents, parish, district and county councillors at the unveiling. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Mrs Green said at the unveiling: "The beach labyrinths were laid out by myself and Cynthia enabling people to connect with each other through leaving footprints and words on the sand.

"The labyrinth has been presented in many forms and this is a wonderful permanent presence in the heart of the village. 

"Labyrinths will still be found on the beach in Overstrand at each new moon and at additional times by the pier in Cromer."

The Labyrinth on the bus shelter near The Belfry School, Overstrand.

The Labyrinth on the bus shelter near The Belfry School, Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

A plaque next to the Labyrinth in Overstrand.

A plaque next to the Labyrinth in Overstrand. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton


North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Google maps showing Crawfish Inn, Holt Road, Thursford

Food Reviews

Food review, The Crawfish Inn, Thursford: ‘Massive value for money'

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Clare Francis, project manager, and on the right Sue Buffin, founder and CEO of New-U.

Swap shop for women's clothing opens in Cromer

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Lily Blake has published a book that she started writing when she was just 11 years old. Pictures: B

Books

Lily, 13, 'excited' as first novel hits book shops

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The launch of the Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Survey at Roaar! Andrew Hird, Chairman of Visit Norfo

Tourism firms offered free membership of visitor scheme worth £150

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon