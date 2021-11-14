News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

£92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:22 PM November 14, 2021
Eric Seward is fighting to reverse the decision. Picture: Liberal Democrats.

Eric Seward is fighting to reverse the decision. Picture: Liberal Democrats. - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Just under £92,000 is being spent on upgrading beach chalets on the north Norfolk coast. 

The money is being put towards the repair, waterproofing and redecoration of 29 chalets in Sheringham and 64 in Cromer.

Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the chalets, said it was a positive step for a much-loved feature of the two seaside towns.

New designs for the regeneration of the west promenade in Cromer are launched by North Norfolk Distr

Beach chalets on Cromer seafront. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Mr Seward said: "I am very pleased that work to bring our popular beach chalets up to a modern standard has started.

"It is important that the facilities offered by the council to residents and visitors using our beaches are of a good quality and these much needed works will help to bring this about.”

You may also want to watch:

In addition to the chalets, the council has beach huts available in Sheringham, Cromer and Mundesley. The council also owns beach huts at Overstrand, while the iconic huts on stilts at Wells beach are owned by Holkham Estate. 

While beach huts are freestanding, wooden structures, the chalets are typically made of brick or breezeblock and several housed in a longer structure. 

Most Read

  1. 1 11 of Norfolk's most beautiful shops
  2. 2 Startling new images reveal extent of Happisburgh erosion
  3. 3 Bid for 12 homes recommended for approval despite sewage concerns
  1. 4 Short film shot on Norfolk beach is released
  2. 5 Controversial plan for 350 new homes to go on show
  3. 6 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  4. 7 Cromer mechanic who survived Nazi bombing raid dies aged 84
  5. 8 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  6. 9 The £7m plan to boost sea defences at two popular resorts
  7. 10 Community shed appeals for space to use

The work is expected to be finished by spring next year. 


North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jerry Jarvis, from Sheringham, is selling his replica of the Trotter's three wheeler from Only Fools and Horses. 

Only Fools and Horses three-wheeler lookalike sold at auction

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police are currently on the scene at Coltishall Island where there has been a break-in at the Jet petrol station.

Norfolk Live News

Man in 30s arrested in connection with break-in at Esso filling station

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The old Shannocks site in Sheringham. 

Developer seeking to change plans for old hotel site

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Graham Jones at North Walsham train station carpark

'Unreadable' - Writing on car park sign slammed for being too small

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon