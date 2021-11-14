£92,000 project to upgrade beach chalets starts

Just under £92,000 is being spent on upgrading beach chalets on the north Norfolk coast.

The money is being put towards the repair, waterproofing and redecoration of 29 chalets in Sheringham and 64 in Cromer.

Eric Seward, portfolio holder for finance and assets at North Norfolk District Council, which owns the chalets, said it was a positive step for a much-loved feature of the two seaside towns.

Beach chalets on Cromer seafront. - Credit: MARK BULLIMORE

Mr Seward said: "I am very pleased that work to bring our popular beach chalets up to a modern standard has started.

"It is important that the facilities offered by the council to residents and visitors using our beaches are of a good quality and these much needed works will help to bring this about.”

In addition to the chalets, the council has beach huts available in Sheringham, Cromer and Mundesley. The council also owns beach huts at Overstrand, while the iconic huts on stilts at Wells beach are owned by Holkham Estate.

While beach huts are freestanding, wooden structures, the chalets are typically made of brick or breezeblock and several housed in a longer structure.

The work is expected to be finished by spring next year.



