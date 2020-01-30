Antiques Road Trip back in region to hunt for treasure

Antiques Road Trip experts Raj Bisram and Natasha Raskin Sharp visit north Norfolk in the latest series. Picture: Chris Sales chris sales for Remarkable TV

Experts from Antiques Road Trip were back in the region to scour for treasure as part of their latest series.

The hit show visited north Norfolk along with other destinations with shows featuring Sheringham and Holt to be aired from next week.

It was the programme's second visit to the region in less than two years, after an antiques shop in west Norfolk was visited by experts in 2018.

In each show, five pairs of rival antiquers, with a starting fund of £200 each, go head-to-head to seek out hidden gems and make a profit at auction.

Driving the length and breadth of the country in an array of classic cars, the experts visit antique shops as well as historic and cultural sites to learn about the little-known stories behind British history.

In the series, which airs from Monday, February 3 to Friday, February 7, experts Raj Bisram and Natasha Raskin Sharp motor through East Anglia to Sheringham in a 1960's Sunbeam classic car.

Meanwhile, a favourite lot of one expert is revealed as a butterfly brooch decorated with semi precious opals and rubies, which was bought for £40 in Holt, and sells at auction in Leicester for £190.

The experts also discover the background to north Norfolk's fishermen's jumper.

Well-known antique hunters James Braxton, Catherine Southon, Charlie Ross, Izzie Balmer, Angus Ashworth, David Harper, Louise Gostelow and Steven Moore - who joins the trip team for the first time - also feature in the new series.

Antiques Road Trip is produced by STV Productions whose executive producer John Redshaw said: "Our much-loved antiques experts are back on the road, searching high and low for weird and wonderful antiques. We hope that both fans and new viewers will tune in to this hugely popular show, which as always is full of laughs, friendly rivalries and lots of great characters."

As reported, in August 2018, experts scoured for Norfolk treasure at The Warehouse Antiques and Collectables in Setchey, near King's Lynn.

Now in its 20th series, Antiques Road Trip celebrates its 500th episode during this series, and airs on weekdays on BBC One at 4.30pm.