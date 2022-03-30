BBC Radio 4's topical discussion show 'Any Questions?' is set to broadcast from St Peter's Church in Sheringham. - Credit: Anthony Kelly/BBC

A radio show attracting more than a million listeners each week is coming to north Norfolk.

BBC Radio 4’s 'Any Questions?' is set to be broadcast live from St Peter's Church in Sheringham on April 22.

Hosted by political correspondent Chris Mason, the programme follows the 8pm news every Friday and is repeated after the 1pm news on Saturdays.

Chris Mason, BBC Political Correspondent and host of Any Questions? - Credit: BBC

There will be a topical discussion in which a panel of personalities from politics, media and elsewhere are posed questions by the audience.

Julie Rubidge, lay minister at the church, said: "We are pleased to be able to bring Sheringham and the north Norfolk coast into the spotlight and to engage with the issues of the day."

St Peter's Church, Sheringham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Doors will open at 6.30pm until 7.15pm. Any Questions? will start at 7.25pm and will be on air around 8pm for 50 minutes.

Entry is free but tickets must be booked in advance by emailing stpeterschurchsheringham@gmail.com











































