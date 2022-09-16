News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Country house near coast to host sculpture trail

Stuart Anderson

Published: 3:55 PM September 16, 2022
Fox in the old walled garden by Jonny Nichols will also be at Bayfield Hall. 

Fox in the old walled garden by Jonny Nichols will also be at Bayfield Hall. - Credit: Supplied

The works of  40 artists, sculptors, musicians and makers will soon go on show in the grounds of a country house near Holt.

Bayfield Hall is hosting its first-ever sculpture trail, curated by Sarah Cannell and Fiona Roberts.

‘Is There Anybody There?’ by Rachael Long is among the sculptures that are part of an upcoming trail at Bayfield Hall.

‘Is There Anybody There?’ by Rachael Long is among the sculptures that are part of an upcoming trail at Bayfield Hall. Ms Long also created the Wells Lifeboat Horse. - Credit: Supplied

Some of the works have been created especially for the trail, and other were also part of the Raveningham Sculpture Trail in south Norfolk over summer.

A spokesman said: "Visitors to the site will be able to walk through three acres of grounds, woodland and wild gardens to view the work of over 40 artists from across the UK.

Ceramics by Sarah Cannell will be part of a pop-up gallery with other works by artists and makers at Bayfield Hall.  

Ceramics by Sarah Cannell will be part of a pop-up gallery with other works by artists and makers at Bayfield Hall. - Credit: Supplied

"The circular trail ends in the fabulous Old Stables Decorative Antiques and Interiors shops with a pop-up gallery featuring works by artists from the trail.

"Some works on the trail are available for sale or artists can be commissioned."

Bayfield Hall's estate, which is owned by Caroline and Roger Combe, includes the ruins of St Margaret's church.

The sculpture trail will take place October 5-30, Wednesday to Sundays 10am-4pm. Entry is £7 and is free for Under 18s. Tickets can be booked at www.bayfieldhallsculpture.com. 

