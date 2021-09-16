Battle of Britain airmen remembered in Cromer

Published: 1:48 PM September 16, 2021

At the Battle of Britain service at Cromer's North Lodge Park were, from left, town mayor Dr Mike Bossingham, councillor David Russell, Jack Broughton, Air Commodore and secretary of the Royal Air Force Association Sheringham & District Branch, and Standard Bearer Ray Loake. - Credit: Hubba Roberts

The bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who served in the Battle of Britain has been remembered in Cromer.

A small group gathered at the town's North Lodge Park for the service which marked the 81st anniversary of the Second World War battle, fought between British and German airmen in the skies over southern England.

Tribute was paid to the those who lost their lives in the battle from RAF squadrons 74 and 242, which were based at RAF Coltishall.

The lowering of the standard at the Battle of Britain service at Cromer's North Lodge Park. - Credit: Hubba Roberts

At the service, the RAF ensign was raised on the flagpole at the lodge and mayor, Dr Mike Bossingham, read a commemoration.

He said: "Each one, man for man has one imperishable praise, each has gained a glorious grave - not that sepulcher of earth in which they lie but living tomb of everlasting remembrance where in their glory is enshrined.

"Take these men as your example."



