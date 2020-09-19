Search

Advanced search

Battle of Britain event put off to next year

PUBLISHED: 14:30 19 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:30 19 September 2020

An RAF Roundel. An event in Northrepps to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain will now take place in 2021. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

An RAF Roundel. An event in Northrepps to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain will now take place in 2021. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2013

An event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been delayed until next year.

The Northrepps Poppyland branch of the Royal British Legion had planned to had planned to host a gathering at the church war memorial on Tuesday, September 15, with a two-minute silence and the reading out of the names of airmen of 74 and 242 Squadrons from RAF Coltishall who died in the conflict.

But because of the government’s new ‘rule of six’ forbidding most gatherings of more than six people, it was decided to cancel the event and reschedule for next year.

Lorna Fish, from the branch, said the cancellation was “really sad” but they were hopeful they would be able to honour the airmen who defended Britain in the Second World War with a proper ceremony in 2021.

During the Battle of Britian 520 men were killed serving with Fighter Command and another 200 men were killed flying with Coastal Command.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Dog grooming salon moves to former site of vape shop

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

10-year-old paddle boarder and swimmer rescued off Norfolk coast

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

MP wants online shopping tax to help high street

A Norfolk MP has called on the government to introduce online VAT taxes to battle the economic and social loss online shopping is having on the high street. Photo: Duncan Baker

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Dog grooming salon moves to former site of vape shop

Happy Paws will open at 3 Market Street in North Walsham. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

10-year-old paddle boarder and swimmer rescued off Norfolk coast

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Woman taken to hospital after falling from boat in north Norfolk

Picture of area near Barton Turf after woman fell from boat. PIC: Broadsbeat Twitter.

MP wants online shopping tax to help high street

A Norfolk MP has called on the government to introduce online VAT taxes to battle the economic and social loss online shopping is having on the high street. Photo: Duncan Baker

A rocket, man? Mystery vapour trail sparks speculation

A mysterious vapour trail was seen rising into the air east of Cromer. Picture: Paul Welander

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Battle of Britain event put off to next year

An RAF Roundel. An event in Northrepps to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain will now take place in 2021. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Pop-up pub marks out ‘socially-distanced squares’ on field

A 'pop-up pub' afternoon at Wildcraft Brewery in Buxton. Picture: Supplied by Wildcraft Brewery

‘We all turned to him’: tributes to long-serving councillor with an easy smile

John Perry-Warnes, a long-serving North Norfolk District and Norfolk County Councillor, who has died aged 87. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Green jobs created at coastal council

East Runton beach. North Norfolk District Council has created two new positions to help it advance its environmental agenda. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

High streets to receive millions in funding for life after coronavirus

Great Yarmouth High Street Heritage Action Zone. Image: Edward James, Historic England