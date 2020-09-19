Battle of Britain event put off to next year

An RAF Roundel. An event in Northrepps to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Britain will now take place in 2021. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2013

An event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain has been delayed until next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Northrepps Poppyland branch of the Royal British Legion had planned to had planned to host a gathering at the church war memorial on Tuesday, September 15, with a two-minute silence and the reading out of the names of airmen of 74 and 242 Squadrons from RAF Coltishall who died in the conflict.

But because of the government’s new ‘rule of six’ forbidding most gatherings of more than six people, it was decided to cancel the event and reschedule for next year.

Lorna Fish, from the branch, said the cancellation was “really sad” but they were hopeful they would be able to honour the airmen who defended Britain in the Second World War with a proper ceremony in 2021.

During the Battle of Britian 520 men were killed serving with Fighter Command and another 200 men were killed flying with Coastal Command.