'Battle of the Beaches' hailed for reaching record audience

A online competition pitting north Norfolk's beaches against each other in a 'World Cup' format has been hailed as a huge success.

The 'Battle of the Beaches' run by North Norfolk District Council took place in August and September, reaching 349,000 people through Facebook and Twitter.

The authority's leader Tim Adams said in a report to October's full council meeting: "More than 6,000 votes were cast and the fun competition was an excellent vehicle to promote perennial coastal messaging regarding tourism, beach safety, conservation, Blue Flag status, etcetera to a much wider audience than has ever previously been achieved by the council."

After weeks of whittling down the nominees, Mundesley pipped West Runton to the top spot with 1,003 votes to 997.

Some of the other 16 beaches people could vote for included Weybourne, Cromer, Bacton, Horsey, Wells-next-the-Sea, Waxham and Trimingham.

Councillor Virginia Gay said at the contest's outset: “We’re so fortunate here in north Norfolk – no two beaches are the same and there’s something for everyone at each stretch of the coast."