'Hide and seek' for dogs coming to north Norfolk village

Jacqueline Tulip (inset) is bringing Barn Hunt, a new sport for dogs, to Erpingham in Norfolk on December 4. - Credit: Courtesy of Jacqueline Tulip

A new sport for dogs and their handlers that has been compared to 'canine hide and seek' is coming to a north Norfolk village.

Barn Hunt is a timed event that tests a dog's ability to search for a dead rat in a barn-like setting.

It takes place in a fully-fenced ring full of hay bales which the dogs can climb on and tunnel through while using their noses to sniff out the rat which is contained inside a hidden plastic tube.

A workshop, which will give people a taste of the activity, is taking place at Erpingham with Calthorpe Village Hall on Sunday, December 4.

A dog sniffing at a plastic tube during a game of Barn Hunt. - Credit: Jacquline Tulip

The activity was created in the USA but now an Essex woman is hoping to bring the sport to the UK.

Jacqueline Tulip, 56, said: "It is a fun, interactive activity and something you can do with your dog.

"It has been popular in the US for years."

Ms Tulip, a manager in a social work team, used to live in the US and when she moved back to England she wanted to find activities similar to Barn Hunt for her own dogs, three terriers.

Jacqueline Tulip, 56, from Essex, is hoping to bring Barn Hunt, a new sport for dogs, to the UK. - Credit: Jacqueline Tulip

She contacted the Barn Hunt Association and received a licence to run the sport in the UK in August this year.

Ms Tulip said: "Barn Hunt is an inclusive sport for all dogs. We want to see all breeds and cross breeds coming out to join us to grow the sport in the UK.

"It is open to older dogs and dogs with disabilities.

"All dogs do nose work and Barn Hunt allows your dog to use those natural instincts," she said.

Barn Hunt takes place is a barn-like setting with an obstacle course of hay bales the dogs can climb over and tunnel through. - Credit: Jacqueline Tulip

Only one dog goes into the course at a time.

The rats, which are provided by reptile food suppliers, are hidden in specially made tubes with multiple small holes that allow the scent out so the dog can find it.

The dog never comes into contact with the rat as the tubes are securely sealed only allowing the scent to escape.

A dog searching through hay bales for a deat rat hidden inside a plastic tube. - Credit: Jacqueline Tulip

"It is fun but also tests speed, agility, hunting instincts and the handlers ability to read cues and signals so that you work as a team in the ring," Ms Tulip said.

Barn Hunt is a privately registered sport, created by Robin Nutall in the US. It is also played in Canada and Norway.

For more information, contact Ms Tulip at info@barnhunt.co.uk







