Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk - Credit: Supplied

Firefighters from four different stations rushed to the scene of a barn fire in north Norfolk.

Clouds of black smoke whirled through the air while flames engulfed the building off the A149 at Thorpe Market, between Cromer and North Walsham.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews from Mundesley, Sheringham, Aylsham and Sprowston were called to the blaze, just after 10am on Saturday, July 2.

The firefighters used a combination of jet hoses and compressed-air foam to put out the fire, and declared it to be out at 1pm.

A crew later revisited the scene to check in case it had flared up again, but everything was calm.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

