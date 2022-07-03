News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Video

Flames grip barn in north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:48 AM July 3, 2022
Flames gripped a barn off the A149 at Thorpe Market in north Norfolk.

Firefighters from four different stations rushed to the scene of a barn fire in north Norfolk.

Clouds of black smoke whirled through the air while flames engulfed the building off the A149 at Thorpe Market, between Cromer and North Walsham.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews from Mundesley, Sheringham, Aylsham and Sprowston were called to the blaze, just after 10am on Saturday, July 2. 

The firefighters used a combination of jet hoses and compressed-air foam to put out the fire, and declared it to be out at 1pm. 

A crew later revisited the scene to check in case it had flared up again, but everything was calm. 

Nobody was injured in the fire. 

North Norfolk News

