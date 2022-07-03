Video
Flames grip barn in north Norfolk
Published: 10:48 AM July 3, 2022
- Credit: Supplied
Firefighters from four different stations rushed to the scene of a barn fire in north Norfolk.
Clouds of black smoke whirled through the air while flames engulfed the building off the A149 at Thorpe Market, between Cromer and North Walsham.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue spokesman said crews from Mundesley, Sheringham, Aylsham and Sprowston were called to the blaze, just after 10am on Saturday, July 2.
The firefighters used a combination of jet hoses and compressed-air foam to put out the fire, and declared it to be out at 1pm.
A crew later revisited the scene to check in case it had flared up again, but everything was calm.
Nobody was injured in the fire.