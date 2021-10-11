Barclays to close town centre bank branch
One of only two remaining bank branches in Aylsham is closing.
Barclays has said its Market Place branch will shut its doors on January 11 next year, meaning customers will have to travel to the next nearest branches in Hoveton, Taverham or Holt.
A spokesman said the decision was not an easy one, but that there had been a "sustained fall in branch visits across the UK".
He said: “This is reflected at the Aylsham branch where there has been an 8pc reduction in cash counter transactions in the two years to March 2020.
"In addition, 81pc of our customers at the branch are also using different ways to bank.
“We will work with our customers and provide alternative options to ensure they can continue to manage their money and receive financial expertise when required.”
Barclays said branch employees would be offered alternative roles elsewhere.
They said only 104 regular customers used the branch exclusively for their banking.