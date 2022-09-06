Bid to open new bar and cafe in Cromer town centre
- Credit: Supplied by Peter Smith
An empty premises in Cromer town centre could reopen as a bar and cafe - if planners give the green light.
The bid would see a change of use for the property on Tucker Street to allow it become a bar selling both on and off-site.
The premises would be refurbished with a bar area and a self-serve beer wall.
It would also sell coffee, cocktails and wine, as well as baked goods and deli bites bought in from other businesses.
The currently-empty unit used to be the delicatessen, Norfolk Food and Drink Company, which closed earlier this year.
According to the planning application, the bar would employ three full-time and two part-time staff.
It would open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 10pm, Saturdays from 9am to 11pm and Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 9pm.
A decision on the bid is expected by October 27.