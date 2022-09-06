Bid to open new bar and cafe in Cromer town centre

The former Norfolk Food and Drink Company branch in Tucker Street, Cromer. The premises could reopen as a bar and cafe. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Smith

An empty premises in Cromer town centre could reopen as a bar and cafe - if planners give the green light.

The bid would see a change of use for the property on Tucker Street to allow it become a bar selling both on and off-site.

The premises would be refurbished with a bar area and a self-serve beer wall.

It would also sell coffee, cocktails and wine, as well as baked goods and deli bites bought in from other businesses.

The currently-empty unit used to be the delicatessen, Norfolk Food and Drink Company, which closed earlier this year.

According to the planning application, the bar would employ three full-time and two part-time staff.

It would open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 10pm, Saturdays from 9am to 11pm and Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 9pm.

A decision on the bid is expected by October 27.



