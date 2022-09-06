News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Bid to open new bar and cafe in Cromer town centre

Daniel Hickey

Published: 11:14 AM September 6, 2022
The former Norfolk Food and Drink Company branch in Tucker Street, Cromer.

The former Norfolk Food and Drink Company branch in Tucker Street, Cromer. The premises could reopen as a bar and cafe. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Smith

An empty premises in Cromer town centre could reopen as a bar and cafe - if planners give the green light.

The bid would see a change of use for the property on Tucker Street to allow it become a bar selling both on and off-site.

The premises would be refurbished with a bar area and a self-serve beer wall.

It would also sell coffee, cocktails and wine, as well as baked goods and deli bites bought in from other businesses.

The currently-empty unit used to be the delicatessen, Norfolk Food and Drink Company, which closed earlier this year.

According to the planning application, the bar would employ three full-time and two part-time staff.

It would open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 10pm, Saturdays from 9am to 11pm and Sundays and Bank Holidays from 10am to 9pm.

A decision on the bid is expected by October 27.


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon