Free beer dished out to pub regulars as lockdown treat

Published: 9:34 AM November 15, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

Ali Murphy, restaurant manger at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham, delivers free beer to some regular customers. Picture: Matt Galasky - Credit: Archant

Popping out to the local for a pub for a pint and a chat has been impossible during the second lockdown, so one Norfolk venue decided to take the pub to its regulars.

The team at the Banningham Crown pub near Aylsham wanted to surprise some of their regular customers with a free delivery of real ale, to thank them for their support and provide a special lockdown treat.

Ali Murphy, the pub’s restaurant manger, set out with 20 two-litre real ale containers to do the rounds of the regulars’ homes.

Matt Galasky, duty manager, said: “Our loyal supporters who come in throughout the week haven’t been able to, so we went to them to thank them for their support, not just this year but all the time. We labelled each of them up with a nice little message, and the feedback we got from it was amazing.”

The pub is operating a drive-through service throughout lockdown offering food and drink 4pm-8pm seven days a week.