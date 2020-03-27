Search

Charities celebrate as department store marks 250 years

PUBLISHED: 09:13 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 27 March 2020

Denise Moy presents David Siseman, chairman of Fakenham Talking Times, with a cheque accompanied by CT Baker staff. Picture: CT Baker

Charities and customers have been winning cash as part of a Norfolk department store’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

Barry Williams getting a cheque from staff member Nettie Bartle as part of Bakers & Larners of Holt's 'golden giveaway'. Picture: CT BakerBarry Williams getting a cheque from staff member Nettie Bartle as part of Bakers & Larners of Holt's 'golden giveaway'. Picture: CT Baker

Bakers and Larners of Holt, which has temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus pandemic, began a series of ‘golden giveaways’ earlier this year.

Staff chose 12 charities to receive £250 each, including the talking newspaper group Fakenham Talking Times, which was the first to benefit.

The charity was chosen by Denise Moy, who has worked for CT Baker Group, which owns the department store, for 32 years.

Ms Moy said she knew first-hand the good such charities could do.

Shane Woolston and acting MD and chairman of CT Baker Group, Jane Gurney-Read, together with staff at CT Baker Budgens of Aylsham, present a cheque to Jo Sims and Charlotte Phillipo from Redwings Aylsham. Picture: CT Baker GroupShane Woolston and acting MD and chairman of CT Baker Group, Jane Gurney-Read, together with staff at CT Baker Budgens of Aylsham, present a cheque to Jo Sims and Charlotte Phillipo from Redwings Aylsham. Picture: CT Baker Group

She said: “My father sadly lost his sight at the age of 80 and with poor hearing keeping up to date with the local news was difficult until we were put in touch with the Talking Times.

“It is his lifeline, he cannot wait for each new edition to arrive through the post and will happily listen to the weekly news and updates from his local area.”

David Siseman, chairman of Fakenham Talking Times, said: “This most generous donation will help us maintain our service to our blind and partially sighted listeners and to replace the electronic equipment we use to record the items from local newspapers, newsletters and local contributors.”

MORE: Family run business to celebrate 250 years on the high street

Other charities to win £250 in the giveaway are: The Owl Playschool in Holt, Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS), 1st Stalham Scouts, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust, Holt Area Caring Society, Holt Friday Club, 1st Aylsham Scout Group, Faith Animal Rescue, Mind and About with Friends.

Jo Sims, visitor centre manager at Redwings Aylsham, said: “As a charity that is 100pc reliant on donations from the public, this wonderful donation will really go a long way. It could fund five veterinary health checks for new arrivals to the sanctuary or even pay for enough hay to feed almost 20 horses for a whole month, so thank you once again.”

The department store also planned to give away a £250 each month to a customer, as well as 70 gift cards worth £25.

One of the £250 winners, Barry Williams, of Fakenham, said: “What a lovely surprise, I wasn’t expecting that to happen when I came in the store.”

