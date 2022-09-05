Baker calls for Truss to freeze energy bills as new PM

Prime minister in waiting Liz Truss should freeze energy bills to avert a winter crisis, North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker has said.

Ms Truss was today elected leader of the Conservative party and will become prime minster tomorrow.

Mr Baker said addressing skyrocketing energy costs should be the top priority of the South West Norfolk MP, as she is reported to be considering an overall freeze in the cost of power.

He said: "We need to see a pandemic level of support, not just for people, but for businesses.

"We have a very high level of tourism and leisure-related businesses in north Norfolk, they are going to experience extreme hardship with their energy bills this winter.

"Some kind of mechanism to give complete reassurance has got to be seriously considered."

Mr Baker said it was "extremely exciting for Norfolk" to have its first PM since Britain's first, Robert Walpole, who held the office 1721-1742.

He said: "I know Liz Truss well, being one of the eight Conservative MPs that represent Norfolk. Over the last two-and-a-half years I've worked with her to help the county as much as we possibly could."

Mr Baker said it was also exciting that Suffolk Coastal MP Thérèse Coffey was considered the frontrunner for the roles of both health secretary and deputy prime minister.

He said: "She's extremely closely linked to us geographically.

"Considering the issues that we face in the east with ambulance response times, a lack of mental health and dentistry provision - that we may well have very senior figures running the country that are based locally to north Norfolk, I think, aids our region."

Mr Baker said he did not expect to be given a role in government himself, as his priority was representing north Norfolk.

He had been given a junior government role - parliamentary private secretary to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities - in February - but quit five months later in the wake of Boris Johnson's involvement in the Chris Pincher scandal.

After Mr Johnson said he would step down from the top job on July 7 over his involvement in scandal, Mr Baker initially backed Portsmouth Norfolk MP Penny Mordaunt to replace him.