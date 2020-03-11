Search

'Partnership' key to new north Norfolk treatment centre, parliament told

PUBLISHED: 10:14 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 11 March 2020

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in parliament. Picture: Parliament TV

Archant

'Partnership' will be key to making a vision for an urgent treatment centre (UTC) at Cromer and District Hospital a reality, a government minister has told parliament.

Edward Argar, Charnwood MP and health minister, responding in parliament to a question about a proposed urgent treatment centre at Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: Parliament TVEdward Argar, Charnwood MP and health minister, responding in parliament to a question about a proposed urgent treatment centre at Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: Parliament TV

Edward Argar, Charnwood MP and health minister, was responding to a question from North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker in the House of Commons on March 10.

Mr Baker has said the centre, which could include mental health facilities, could be built for under £7 million.

He said in parliament: '[An urgent treatment centre] would really help my constituency, and not only that, it would take pressure off the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital.'

MORE: 'Early-stage' plans made for urgent treatment centre near Norfolk coast

Mr Argar, 42, said: 'As an assiduous reader of the Eastern Daily Press, I saw recently the story outlining their plans, or the trust's plans, for a UTC.

'The key to developing them or making them make progress would be partnership. I look forward to the hospital trust, [Mr Baker] and the CCQ working in partnership to deliver an outcome.'

