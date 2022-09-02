News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

MPs call for Norfolk and Waveney to become 'freeports'

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:38 PM September 2, 2022
Felixstowe is part of a freeport zone.

Felixstowe is part of a freeport zone. A group of Conservative MPs including Peter Aldous and Duncan Baker, pictured, has written to the next prime minister to take measures to help coastal communities, including giving the whole UK coastline freeport benefits.

Two Norfolk and Waveney MPs are among a group calling on the next prime minister to extend 'freeport' benefits to the whole of the British coastline.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker and Waveney MP Peter Aldous are among 13 Conservative politicians who have written to both Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to come up with a plan to boost the coastal economy. 

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker.

Mr Baker said: "We may be picturesque and idyllic but we must not be forgotten about for infrastructure, investment and enabling young people to have the opportunities in work and gaining skills that more metropolitan areas have.

"The government must be reminded of this at every chance."

Mr Aldous added: "Britain is a trading national and there is more and more opportunity -  in levelling up and getting out of the mess that we are in - for coastal Britain to play a leading role." 

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney.

Peter Aldous, MP for Waveney.

A 2021 Survation poll of 1,000 young people in coastal communities found 49pc planned to move away, with lack of jobs the overwhelming reason.

Freeports are zones exempt from normal tax and customs rules - imports can enter with simplified customs documentation and without paying tariffs.

Companies based there also pay less national insurance if they take on new staff.

The letter, which was also signed by prominent MPs such as Penny Mordaunt, reads: "There are serious challenges facing the country - and whilst the UK coastline continues to attract millions of visitors this summer, for the people living there it can be a very different story.

"Our coastal communities have been amongst the hardest hit by the pandemic and will be hit further by the rising cost of living. Without urgent intervention they stand to fall even further behind."

The letter was organised by Maritime UK, which represents maritime industries.

Chief executive Ben Murray said: "Not for the first time, the people living in these communities could be forgiven for feeling forgotten.

"We have a real opportunity to put coastal areas at the heart of Britain's green growth.

"But this will require an economic plan that treats these areas as places of business and trade, not just bucket and spade."

