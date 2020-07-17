Search

Advanced search

Video

Popular goats make welcome return to seaside cliffs

17 July, 2020 - 07:00
Cromer's famous bagot goats have returned to the town for the summer. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Cromer's famous bagot goats have returned to the town for the summer. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Archant

Some of Cromer’s most popular summer visitors have returned to graze on the grass and gaze out to sea.

A couple of the Bagot goat kids born at Wiveton Hall earlier in the year. The goats have now been moved to Cromer's cliffs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA couple of the Bagot goat kids born at Wiveton Hall earlier in the year. The goats have now been moved to Cromer's cliffs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The herd of Bagot goats has been put back onto the cliffs near Melbourne Slope after wintering in Salthouse, Wiveton and Cley-next-the-Sea.

Mark Frosdick, North Norfolk District Council’s animal control assistant, who maintains the goats, said he was delighted to have the herd back in Cromer, where they have become a popular attraction.

Mr Frosdick said: “After a long winter of landscaping in and around north Norfolk, it’s great to see the goats back to normality out on Cromer cliffs, where they’ll spend the next couple of months grazing back the vegetation and keeping the slopes under control.”

The Bagot is believed to be Britain’s oldest breed of goat and unlike most other breeds - which favour mountains and uplands - it developed in the English lowlands.

Mark Frosdick, animal control officer for North Norfolk District Council, with Delilah, one of the Bagot goats, earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMark Frosdick, animal control officer for North Norfolk District Council, with Delilah, one of the Bagot goats, earlier this year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Frosdick said the breed was considered “extremely vulnerable” and there only 200 to 400 breeding nanny goats in the world.

Bagots are notable for their thick black-and-white coat and long, curved horns.

You may also want to watch:

The first account of the breed is of a herd in Staffordshire in 1389, which was owned by Sir John Bagot.

A couple of the Bagot goat kids born at Wiveton Hall earlier in the year. The goats have now been moved to Cromer's cliffs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYA couple of the Bagot goat kids born at Wiveton Hall earlier in the year. The goats have now been moved to Cromer's cliffs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They were first brought to Cromer for summer season in 2016. The programme has been hailed as a success and it is through to save the council around £15,000 in vegetation maintenance and weed control.

MORE: Watchlist highlights native livestock successes – and the rare breeds at risk of dying out

Earlier this year, the herd grew with 15 kids joining the family.

Mr Frosdick said: “They were introduced to help with vegetation on the cliffs - with the sea buckthorn, brambles, thistles.

“There’s no more brambles up there, the wildlife has started to return, we’ve got wildflowers coming back, and it’s looking nice.”

The goats have their own merchandise, which helps to fund their upkeep and makes the project self-sustainable. The items, which include tea towels, mugs and key rings, are available from the North Norfolk Visitor Centre in Cromer, or through Delilah Bagot’s Facebook page.

The herd will stay in Cromer for four months, before being moved elsewhere for the winter season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Most Read

Towns get ‘coronavirus wardens’ to keep shoppers safe

Environmental Protection Manager, Emily Capps, is overseeing the social distancing implementation. Picture: North Norfolk District Council/Casey Cooper-Fiske

Chef turns to kids’ clothes as lockdown reveals market gap

Rob and Sarah Grand and son, Joshua, two. The couple, from Sheringham, have launched a new business selling clothes online. Picture: Supplied by Rob Grand

‘It was crucial to get children back in lessons’ - Four schools reopen to all pupils

Pilgrim Federation executive headteacher Mary Dolan. Picture: Ian Burt

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Not part of the village experience’ - noise fears over plans for 2,000 pig farm

File photo of pigs. Plans for a pig farm in Aldborough in north Norfolk have drawn many objections from nearby residents. Picture: Simon Parker

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Tributes paid to teacher and author who proved BBC Mastermind wrong

Dr Richard Joby watches himself on Mastermind. Picture: Archant library

Popular goats make welcome return to seaside cliffs

Cromer's famous bagot goats have returned to the town for the summer. Photo: North Norfolk District Council

Booked up till January and we haven’t even opened yet’: Pub owners’ new spa in huge demand

The Pigs at Edgefield is so popular all its overnight rooms are booked up until September and the new suite, January. Pic: Chris Taylor www.christaylorphoto.co.uk

New hand and foot surgery available at Cromer Hospital

The Cromer orthopaedic team after completing a surgery list as part of the new service at Cromer Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘It’s been the heartbeat since 1978’ - sadness as leisure centre closes indoor bowls club

Bruce Rossi, outside the leisure centre in North Walsham. Picture: David Bale