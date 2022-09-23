News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
News

What a leap! Fleet-footed goat seeks prime seaside view

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:56 AM September 23, 2022
One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

As jumps go, it can't have been a baa-d one.

This Bagot goat - one of a flock that grazes Cromer's seaside cliffs in summer - somehow soared past a fence to land on a round shelter that's part of a zig-zag walkway to the beach. 

Perhaps it was trying to get a look at the reproduced classic artwork inside the shelter - not quite a Vincent Van Goat, but - Turner's Fighting Temeraire.

One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

But the animal looked sheepish when it was spotted by a volunteer from Cromer Artspace - the group that tends to the artworks.

But before it could be blamed for causing a ruckus - becoming an 'escape goat' - it leapt elegantly back into the fenced-off area of the cliffs. 

The Bagots have how left Cromer for another season. 

One of Cromer's Bagot goats jumped up onto one of the roundel shelters on the zig-zag pathway down to the Esplanade. 

A spokesman from North Norfolk District Council, which runs the herd, said: "Our expert conservationists have finished their summer job on the Cromer cliff and are now returning to their winter job of landscape restoration and sustainable regeneration elsewhere in the district. 

"We look forward to seeing them again next year."

