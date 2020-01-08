New year's dip helps raise village's roof

Swimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin Cubitt Archant

A popular seaside pub celebrated its 25th new year fancy dress dip to raise funds for charity.

More than 50 brave dippers dressed in colourful attire for the swim at the Poachers Pocket at Bacton. The area was packed with hundreds of supporters when the volunteers splashed into the chilly tide with a 'hot totty', awaiting their return.

Landlords Caroline and Gary Stubbs have raised thousands of pounds during their quarter century. Mr Stubbs said some people travelled from as far as far away as Germany to take part.

Mr Stubbs said: "Last year we raised thousands of pounds for the Guide Dogs for the Blind, and we couldn't do it on our own.

"We must convey many thanks to all those who supported us, in particular Ady and Lynn Willett who organised the fund raising and raffle and especially members of the Coastguard who attended for the participant's safety."

The dip raised more than £689 which will go towards the £25,000 to repair the Walcott Village Hall roof/ceiling fund.

Janet Cooper, chairman of the Walcott Village Hall, said: "We were delighted to be chosen as the Poachers Pocket's charity of the year and the sum raised from the dip, which exceeded our expectations and thanks go to all who supported the event."

