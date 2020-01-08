Search

Advanced search

New year's dip helps raise village's roof

PUBLISHED: 09:28 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:28 08 January 2020

MAURICE GRAY

Swimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin Cubitt

Swimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin Cubitt

Archant

A popular seaside pub celebrated its 25th new year fancy dress dip to raise funds for charity.

Swimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin CubittSwimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin Cubitt

More than 50 brave dippers dressed in colourful attire for the swim at the Poachers Pocket at Bacton. The area was packed with hundreds of supporters when the volunteers splashed into the chilly tide with a 'hot totty', awaiting their return.

Landlords Caroline and Gary Stubbs have raised thousands of pounds during their quarter century. Mr Stubbs said some people travelled from as far as far away as Germany to take part.

Mr Stubbs said: "Last year we raised thousands of pounds for the Guide Dogs for the Blind, and we couldn't do it on our own.

"We must convey many thanks to all those who supported us, in particular Ady and Lynn Willett who organised the fund raising and raffle and especially members of the Coastguard who attended for the participant's safety."

Swimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin CubittSwimmers taking part in the Poachers Pocket new year's dip at Bacton. Picture: Colin Cubitt

The dip raised more than £689 which will go towards the £25,000 to repair the Walcott Village Hall roof/ceiling fund.

Janet Cooper, chairman of the Walcott Village Hall, said: "We were delighted to be chosen as the Poachers Pocket's charity of the year and the sum raised from the dip, which exceeded our expectations and thanks go to all who supported the event."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Bird-lovers’ shock at Cromer peregrine death

The Cromer peregrine which died on power lines pictured capturing a pigeon with its mother in happier times. Photo: CHRIS SKIPPER

Much-needed affordable homes set for village

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Former pub up for grabs for £350,000

Hilary Cox, nee Thompson, in front of the building in 2005. This was the year Mrs Thompson opened it as the Cottage pub, decorated with some of her partner's family history items including their links to the fishing industry and lifeboats. Picture: Archant Library

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

£19m Dyson building at Norfolk school given go-ahead

Image of Gresham’s School, Holt, North Norfolk. Picture: Gresham's School

15 affordable homes to be built on agricultural land despite objections

15 affordable homes will be built in Southrepps. Picture: Richard Pike/ NNDC planning documenrts

Famous wrecked boat revealed by super-low tides

Part of what's left of the hull of the SS Fernebo on Cromer beach. Picture: ALAN TUTT

Youngster’s fundraising efforts for cousin with Motor Neurone Disease top £600 in two weeks

10-year old Nathan Gilbert, who has raised more than £600 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, gets set to race into the sea at Bacton with mum Yvonne, cousin Victoria and dad Colin. Photo: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists