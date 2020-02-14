Plea for salt as 'brave little girl' seal fights for life

A young grey seal, named Bouncy Castle, suffered severe injuries to her neck after being caught in some netting. She was found on the beach at Bacton, north Norfolk, and rescued by first responders from Seal and Shore Watch UK. Picture: Jane Ransom. Archant

Donations of salt are needed to help a poorly but brave young seal who is fighting for her life.

The RSPCA Wildlife hospital in East Winch has made the appeal to help save Bouncy Castle, a female seal who was found severely injured and crying out in pain on the beach at Bacton on Wednesday, February 12.

A spokeswoman from the hospital said: "This little girl is so very poorly. In so much pain as the toxins run rampant through her body."

When she was found, Bouncy Castle had netting was around her back flippers.

Every time she tried to move it pulled tighter around her neck, making her cry out in pain.

The spokeswoman added: "She is laying on her back, keeping her neck very still trying to alleviate the trauma of the terrible pain from the badly infected wounds that were caused by the entanglement of the netting.

"Bouncy Castle is receiving the very best of care. Antibiotics,pain relief along with hydration fluids, given by the dedicated intensive care team."

She said it would be three or four days before the antibiotics kicked in and they would know if Bouncy Castle had a chance at survival.

"Meanwhile say a little prayer for our brave girl as she lays there fighting for her life," she said.

"The RSPCA would be extremely grateful for donations of salt, for the baths Bouncy Castle will be needing.

"We are grateful to those of you that have already responded to the plea for salt."

Meanwhile, messages of support for Bouncy Castle from members of the public have been flooding in via the Seal and Shore Watch UK's social media channels.

One message said: "Keep resting Bouncy Castle to allow you're poor little body to mend, we are all thinking of you and praying you pull through so you can swim in the wonderful sea again."

And another said: "Three bags of salt on the way via Amazon wish list. Thanks to you all for looking after these beautiful creatures."

Anyone who sees a seal or other animal in distress can report it to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.





























