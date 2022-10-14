Baconsthorpe Castle works may 'take some time'

The remains of Baconsthorpe Castle, pictured before it was closed for repairs in July.

English Heritage is still unable to say when the historic remains of Baconsthorpe Castle will be open again, four months after its closure due to concerns over its gatehouse.

But visitors may be able to return to the site, near Holt, while restoration works are still in progress, as there are plans to build a protected walkway leading through to the castle's inner bailey.

An English Heritage spokesperson said skilled conservation experts would need time to carefully plan, consider and research the works needed to the gatehouse of the castle, which dates from the 15th Century.

They said that although it was impossible to say when the site could be reopened, it could "take some time".

But the spokesman said: "The construction of a protected walkway through the inner bailey is in our plans so that visitors can begin to access the castle, even while works are underway."