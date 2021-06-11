News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Search for pictures to star in new Aylsham Show calendar

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:51 PM June 11, 2021   
Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The organisers of the Aylsham Show are appealing for the county's professional and amateur photographers to submit images to adorn the pages of a new calendar - Credit: Archant

The hunt is on for photographs of Norfolk landmarks, scenery or people to tell the story of the county through the seasons for a brand new calendar.

The organisers of the Aylsham Show are appealing for the county's professional and amateur photographers to submit images to adorn the pages of a new calendar being launched as the show bounces back from a two-year hiatus as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Michael Gamble, Aylsham Show chairman, said: “After two years of not being able to stage our event due to Covid we are launching the calendar for two reasons.

"It will provide an alternative showcase of all that is great about Norfolk, which sits on people’s walls as a reminder of what a great county we live in – and that the show is still very much alive and coming back."

Entries should be landscape and emailed as jpeg files at least 1MB in size to: marketing@theaylshamshow.co.uk.

The closing date is August 31.

Aylsham News

