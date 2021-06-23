News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Chance to nominate your 'food and drink hero'

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:08 AM June 23, 2021   
Alexandra Haswell, head steward for the awards at Aylsham Show. 

Alexandra Haswell, head steward for the awards at Aylsham Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley

People and businesses doing an an outstanding job in the food and drink industry can be nominated for a prestigious award.

Appreciation and praise for those in the sector who have gone above and beyond over the past year can be shown by nominating them to be the this year's Aylsham Show Food and Drink Hero.

Alexandra Haswell, head steward for the awards, said: “We were amazed by the response we received to the awards in 2020, receiving over 1,300 nominations for over 75 local businesses and individuals.

“Our food and drink industry in Norfolk has provided fantastic support during the pandemic and we hope the public will nominate their favourite for the 2021 award.”

Nominations close at midnight on Friday, July 9, and will be announced in July 25 at an event at Salle Hall. They can be made at theaylshamshow.co.uk/food-and-drink-hero-awards.

You can nominate as many people as you like, but you can nominate each person only once.

