Aylsham Show cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 12:48 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 08 May 2020

Main ring entertainment at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill

Chris Hill

The one-day Aylsham Show, which attracted about 17,000 visitors last year, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Livestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris HillLivestock on display at the 2019 Aylsham Show. Picture: Chris Hill

But organisers have pledged it will be back next year with some extra treats for key workers.

The show was due to be held in the parkland of the National Trust’s Blickling Estate on August 31.

Show administrator David Hitcham said: “The 2020 Aylsham Show has been cancelled to protect the safety of all those involved with the show.

“Financial implications, in many ways, could also not be ignored, with the likelihood, too, that the National Trust would not allow a mass gathering on its land at that time.

“We are all very disappointed with this outcome, but we all feel it is the right thing to do given the current circumstances.

“We will be back in 2021, on August 30, with a proposed new layout and some different ideas, to ensure that the Aylsham Show is at its very best for the public to enjoy.”

He said next year’s show would offer concessions to the key and brave workers fighting the coronavirus crisis.

Although the show will not be going ahead, the Food and Drink Heroes Competition will still be held.

This will be aimed at the many businesses who have been innovative and supportive during lockdown, with further details to be announced shortly.

The show, one of the biggest one-day events in the region, has been held regularly for more than 70 years.

About 17,000 visitors flocked to the Blickling Estate for last year’s Aylsham Show, which was the 73rd.

Plenty of new attractions and dozens of old favourites, including the livestock classes, were on the bill at the annual Bank Holiday Monday event.

In the main ring new displays included the Stallions of Substance equestrian display team - four sisters with their younger brother performing motorbike stunts - and the Auto Stunts International motor-stunts display team.

Overhead, visitors were able to admire the Wildcats aerobatics team in daredevil action.

Other attractions included driving classes, a heavy-horse display, and the North Norfolk Harriers hunting dog pack.

