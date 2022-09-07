Scout group in search for new leader

A new Scout group leader is wanted to take the reins at Aylsham.

The 1st Aylsham Scout Group is hosting a recruitment event for role at Aylsham High School on Saturday, October 8.

James Mcguire, the Scouts' area manager, said: "Potential candidates will need to be willing to give up a couple of hours a month and have time to follow up on any commitments made in meetings and help the team. There is administrative and organisation work but no direct involvement with the youngsters.

"You do not need any Scouting history or experience. It’s a voluntary role which would suit somebody who wants to be involved in the fabric of a community and charity and is a rewarding role which will enhance your CV and your life."

Anyone interested in finding out more can call Mr McGuire on 07557 943586 or email james.mcguire@williamhbrown.co.uk.

The Scouts group takes part in many local events including the Remembrance Day parade, Aylsham fireworks and Christmas lights switch-on.